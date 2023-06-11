Russian banker predicts dollar’s downfall in global shift

TL;DR Breakdown

A seismic shift is forecasted in global currency dominance, with the chairman of VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, hinting at the decline of the U.S. dollar.

Andrey Kostin, who helms the bank, suggests that the emergence of the Chinese yuan as a potential global leader could signal a change in the global economic landscape.

The emerging power of the yuan

According to Kostin, the impending currency revolution has been sparked by China’s increasing economic prominence and worldwide reactions to ineffective Western sanctions during the Ukraine crisis.

He predicts that as China continues to ascend the global economic ladder, they will likely start to loosen their currency restrictions, moving the yuan from a non-convertible to a convertible currency.

Such a move would be a strategic chess move for China in their bid to assert their position as the world’s leading economic powerhouse.

The chairman believes that recent actions by the U.S. and the European Union, which involved freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian sovereign assets, will ultimately backfire.

These actions have reportedly motivated several nations, including the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), 10 ASEAN members, and nine additional Asian countries, to seek alternatives to the U.S. dollar and pursue trades in national currencies.

In fact, the BRICS economic bloc has proposed introducing a common currency—a topic set to be high on the agenda at their imminent leaders’ summit.

A precarious economic landscape for the dollar

Last month, Kostin echoed this sentiment in another interview, where he stated that there’s ample reason to believe the Chinese yuan could oust the U.S. dollar as the main global reserve and transactional currency within the next decade.

His perspective has been formed amid a backdrop of escalating tension and a considerable shift in global economic alliances.

Further illuminating Kostin’s views are his experiences with U.S. government sanctions. The U.S. Treasury Department imposed extensive sanctions against VTB Bank and Sberbank, Russia’s two most significant banks, in February 2022.

Furthermore, Kostin himself was subjected to U.S., EU, and British sanctions in 2018, following Russia’s alleged international disruption. British authorities labelled him “a close associate of Putin.”

Kostin maintains these sanctions are politically driven and unjust, likely leading to detrimental repercussions for Western countries.

Kostin also expressed grave concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, characterizing the current situation as more severe than the Cold War due to the influx of Western weaponry, services, and military advisors in the region.

Despite the sanctions and the war, Kostin remains optimistic, suggesting that the economy has adapted and will continue to do so.

This prediction of the dollar’s downfall and the yuan’s rise signals an expected realignment of global economic dynamics. If these forecasts hold, it could pave the way for a new chapter in international trade and relations, one that could considerably redefine the world’s economic map.

