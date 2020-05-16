BTC at an all-time high (ATH) has been attributed to institutional investments. After the Bitcoin Halving took place, the coin has lept to make a high of USD9,800 and a low at USD8,850, which coincidentally is the previous support level of the coin. Another major incident that happened is the removal of the BTC/USD index from Dow Jones, which has been a proper development for the market.

Bitcoin has gained so much widespread popularity and patronage as a result of its ever-growing population of institutional investments in Bitcoin. With the recent fall in the BTC/USD in the market, investors are now more than ever looking for ways to amass a lot of the leading digital asset.

Institutional investments in BTC

Rumored reasons for institutional investors considering Bitcoin are deemed hearsay. According to stats, they have been nothing down the performance of the coin in the market for a long time now.

Institutions tend to do extensive background checks and investigations before they embark on a commercial venture. As a result of the after halving effects, the surge of institutional investors in the Bitcoin market is now glaring.

Investors influx can make BTC price surge?

The fact that institutional investors are looking to Bitcoin will never make the asset price surge in the crypto market. With institutions concerned about their profits in the long run, Bitcoin is a profitable venture because the price of the coin is predicted to surge in the long run.

Fall in BTC price always presents an opportunity to buy with major institutions such as JP Morgan using this new decline in the Bitcoin window to purchase small units of the crypto.

This move will give institutions the option of breaking even if the price goes on a slightly bullish trend. With the lastest Bitcoin support level at USD8,913 and USD8,299, the latest price projection for the digital asset is UDS9,216 and USD9,590.

Institutional investors must have done their groundwork as a result of the influx of institutional investments in Bitcoin and with the price of the coin expected to surge, they are on course to reap massive profits.