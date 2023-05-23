IMF declares UK’s 2023 recession risk averted

TL;DR Breakdown

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released a revised economic forecast for the United Kingdom, stating that the earlier projected recession for 2023 has been successfully avoided.

The IMF attributes this positive shift to effective measures taken by the UK government in stabilizing the economy and combating inflation. However, the organization advises caution, urging the government to resist pre-election tax cuts.

UK’s elevation from recession

The IMF had previously expected the UK economy to shrink by 0.3% in 2023, the weakest projection among all major economies. The new forecast, however, places the UK’s GDP growth at 0.4% for the year, surpassing certain affluent economies, including Germany.

This change, the IMF suggests, is primarily due to a robust rebound in demand fueled by quicker-than-expected wage growth, increased governmental spending, and improved business sentiment.

Further aiding the economic recovery, according to the IMF, were factors such as the decline in energy expenses following sharp increases last year and the regularization of global supply chains.

“UK authorities have exhibited responsible and decisive leadership in recent months, prioritizing, as they should, the fight against inflation,” commented IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at a recent press briefing.

The IMF commends the current government, under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, for prioritizing fiscal prudence.

It urges Hunt to resist the temptation to lessen the tax burden for short-term political gain, arguing that while tax reductions may stimulate investment, they must be implemented when economically feasible.

“The present moment is neither affordable nor desirable for tax cuts,” warned Georgieva, acknowledging the possible pressure from the Conservative Party, currently trailing the Labour Party in opinion polls, to implement tax cuts ahead of the 2024 elections.

Forecasting the future

The IMF anticipates that UK inflation, which soared to more than 10% in March, will decrease to approximately 5% by year-end, aligning with the Bank of England’s previous forecasts.

It is projected to return to its 2% target by mid-2025. The UK economy is also expected to maintain steady growth, with a 1% rise in 2024 and 2% increases in the next two years, eventually settling into a long-term growth rate of about 1.5%.

The IMF additionally emphasized the potential for enhancing Britain’s economic growth through strategies to manage the impact of chronic illnesses on the workforce and minimize policy and regulatory uncertainty to promote business investments.

Despite the overall positive outlook, the IMF did caution against sustained inflation and possible uncontrollable wage increases, labeling these as major immediate risks to the UK’s economic prognosis.

The IMF advised the Bank of England to ensure that monetary policy remains stringent to counter these threats.

“The persisting uncertainty around the macroeconomic climate and the durability of inflation necessitates the ongoing examination of the rate and extent of monetary tightening,” the IMF noted.

In response to these warnings, the Bank of England has systematically increased borrowing costs in 12 consecutive meetings, taking rates to 4.5% this month, with financial markets predicting a peak at 5% later this year.

Overall, the IMF’s reassessment brings welcome relief to the UK, signaling a reversal from recession to growth in the national economy.

