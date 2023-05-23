EU and US join forces for AI standards interim solution

TL;DR Breakdown

In an unprecedented move towards global collaboration in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), the European Union (EU) and the United States are jointly addressing the pressing need for an interim solution to AI standards.

The call for an expeditious response comes as new legislation governing the use of AI is on the horizon but has yet to be formalized and enacted.

Establishing AI standards: A global imperative

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s tech czar and Vice-President of the European Commission, stressed on the urgency to establish minimum standards to bridge the gap until the new laws take effect.

The forthcoming AI Act from the EU, poised to be the world’s first comprehensive legislation on AI technology, is currently awaiting the agreement of EU governments and lawmakers on a common text.

While negotiations on this groundbreaking legislative framework may reach a conclusion by year-end, Vestager points out that it could take another one or two years for it to be fully implemented. This intervening period, she argues, cannot afford a regulatory void.

At the forefront of this issue will be the fourth ministerial-level meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC), set to take place in Sweden later this month.

The TTC will be looking at aspects of generative AI algorithms, which produce new text, visual, or sound content. Such algorithms are becoming increasingly sophisticated and wide-reaching in their applications, prompting a need for due regulatory oversight.

Building trust in AI: From legislation to implementation

Vestager emphasized the common sense of urgency felt by both the EU and the US. She said, “In order to make the most of this technology, guard rails are needed.”

Her comments echo the sentiments expressed by the leaders of the G7 nations, who recently highlighted the importance of developing technical standards to keep AI “trustworthy.”

They called for international discussions on AI-related topics such as governance, copyrights, transparency, and the threat of disinformation. These discussions, however, have yet to take place, prompting Vestager to call for their consideration at the TTC meeting.

She believes the TTC discussions could aid the G7 process in establishing a concrete approach towards AI regulation. A key player in these discussions will be Sundar Pichai, the chief of Alphabet Inc., whom Vestager is scheduled to meet this week.

This dialogue underscores the involvement of tech industry leaders in the formulation of international AI standards, further exemplifying the collaborative effort necessary to navigate the uncharted waters of AI legislation.

By taking an anticipatory approach and creating an interim solution, the EU and the US are demonstrating their commitment to fostering a safe, ethical, and effective AI environment.

With these measures, the leaders aim to ensure that AI technology can be harnessed to its full potential while mitigating any adverse impacts on society.

As Vestager puts it succinctly, “Can we discuss what we can expect companies to do as a minimum before legislation kicks in?” The answer seems to be an unequivocal yes, with the joint forces of the EU and US leading the way.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.