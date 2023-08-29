ICP’s Ledger Live Integration, Fragment of a Grand Vision

Description The Internet Computer has brought about a new era of decentralized applications and transactions. Like many endeavors within the cryptocurrency domain, the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) extends beyond offering a mere digital currency. The ICP token, accessible for acquisition and trading through platforms such as Coinbase, constitutes merely a fragment of a larger vision. This … Read more

The Internet Computer has brought about a new era of decentralized applications and transactions. Like many endeavors within the cryptocurrency domain, the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) extends beyond offering a mere digital currency. The ICP token, accessible for acquisition and trading through platforms such as Coinbase, constitutes merely a fragment of a larger vision. This article will provide a detailed guide on Ledger Live Integration with Internet Computer, the technical details, and the benefits. But first, what actually is Internet Computer?

What is Internet Computer?

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) envisions establishing a novel decentralized internet and global computational system. In this conceptual framework, independent data centers spread across the globe collaborate harmoniously to craft an alternative to prevailing cloud services, typically dominated by industry giants like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. The transcendent goal of ICP entails deploying the protocol on countless computers worldwide.

According to ICP’s developers, this resultant network brings several notable advantages when contrasted with centralized counterparts. Notably, it functions through open standards and sidesteps the potential conflicts of interest that can emerge when major cloud computing providers simultaneously host products that vie with their proprietary services.

ICP, also known as Dfinity, materializes as a globally distributed network of data centers that can operate the entire spectrum of applications accessible through established Internet norms, such as the domain name system (DNS) used via web browsers and smartphones.

Ledger Live integration with Internet Computer

Renowned as one of the globe’s most widely used hardware wallets designed for the secure storage of cryptocurrency assets, Ledger empowers users with robust control over their digital assets by integrating the Ledger Live application. This combination guarantees ownership of assets while delivering unparalleled security. Enabling compatibility with the Internet Computer and its ICP utility token holds significance, as it offers community token holders an additional, trustworthy avenue for the management and staking of their tokens and Network Nervous System neurons securely.

By delving into the technical aspects, one can discover that the Ledger Internet Computer app is proficient in managing both the outer layer through Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) parsing and the inner layer’s arguments through Protocol Butter (protobut) reading. The current functionalities encompass:

Full public-key derivation and address generation: The app facilitates the complete derivation of public keys and the subsequent generation of addresses (principals). These addresses are presented in text form on the display, allowing users to verify them visually.

The app facilitates the complete derivation of public keys and the subsequent generation of addresses (principals). These addresses are presented in text form on the display, allowing users to verify them visually. ICP transactions: The Ledger Internet Computer (ICP) app offers robust support for initiating ICP transactions, enabling users to send ICP to any designated address within the ecosystem.

The Ledger Internet Computer (ICP) app offers robust support for initiating ICP transactions, enabling users to send ICP to any designated address within the ecosystem. Neuron management: Users can effectively manage their neurons within the Ledger Internet Computer (ICP) app. That includes actions such as staking, dissolving, disbursing, and spawning neurons, all of which contribute to the dynamic management of the user’s participation in the network.

These functionalities underscore the app’s comprehensive approach to handling various aspects of the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem, enhancing user engagement and control over their interactions with the platform.

How to use Ledger Live with the Internet Computer

Whether you utilize the Ledger via the NNS dApp or directly through the command line, the initial step involves configuring your Ledger Nano X or Ledger Nano S by creating a PIN and generating a recovery phrase.

Initial set-up

Begin by downloading the Ledger Live application and connecting your Ledger to a secure computer. Follow the set-up procedure as instructed. If you encounter any issues related to USB connections, Ledger’s website offers troubleshooting advice.

It is essential to keep in mind the compatibility of supported browsers. Presently, the approved browsers include Chrome v89+, Edge v89+, and Opera v76+.

After the Ledger has been successfully started, download the Internet Computer app from the Ledger App Catalog. This pivotal step sets the stage for secure interactions with the Internet Computer ecosystem using your Ledger device. With the successful installation of the app, you’re now prepared to proceed further.

Connecting the Ledger Live

Connecting Ledger Live to Internet Computer is a simple and seamless process. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Access the accounts section: Navigate to the Accounts section within Ledger Live.

Navigate to the Accounts section within Ledger Live. Add an account: Click on the “+ Add account” option, select an Internet Computer (ICP) account from the options presented, and click “Continue.”

Click on the “+ Add account” option, select an Internet Computer (ICP) account from the options presented, and click “Continue.” Activate the Internet Computer App: On your Ledger device, utilize the buttons to open the Internet Computer app.

On your Ledger device, utilize the buttons to open the Internet Computer app. Synchronization and naming: After a brief synchronization process, assign a name to your account. Then, click “Add account.”

After a brief synchronization process, assign a name to your account. Then, click “Add account.” Finalize the process: To add your account to Ledger Live, click “Done.”

How to receive Internet Computer (ICP) coins in your account?

The first step is to access your ICP Account and navigate to your Internet Computer (ICP) account within Ledger Live. Then click on the “Receive” option and then on “Continue.”

On your Ledger device, review the address displayed. Ensure it matches the address shown in Ledger Live. Upon confirmation, copy the address from Ledger Live and head to the Approve screen on your Ledger device. Simultaneously press both buttons to authenticate the address. After that, select “Done” to mark the end.

How to stake ICP coins

After purchasing ICP coins, you can stake ICP coins to earn passively. Internet Computer allows you to delegate your ICP coins to a validator to help secure the network.

By utilizing the Network Nervous System (NNS) Wallet with your Ledger hardware wallet, you can securely delegate your desired amount of ICP tokens for staking. This process enables you to select a reliable validator, leading to competitive rewards while maintaining full ownership of your Internet Computer coins.

When you lock up ICP tokens, you establish a voting “neuron” within the NNS, the transparent and algorithmic governance system overseeing the Internet Computer. The ICP utility tokens held within a neuron serve a dual purpose: representing your stake and identifying you through a ledger canister smart contract account, which you control. Introducing neurons bolsters the stability of the Internet Computer’s governance by mandating that the locked ICP utility tokens remain untouched for a specified duration, known as the lock-up period. This time frame spans from six months to eight years.

Benefits of Ledger Live’s integration with ICP

Full seed phrase control: Users gain unparalleled authority over their seed phrase and that ensures enhanced security and privacy over their sensitive information.

Comprehensive functionality: The Ledger Internet Computer (ICP) app incorporates all essential functionalities for secure custody, staking, and voting. This comprehensive feature set enables users to engage seamlessly in various Internet Computer ecosystem aspects.

Balanced web experience: Catering to users who seek a convenient web interface, the app strikes an ideal balance by providing an easy-to-use web experience while maintaining the user’s control over their seed phrase. This integration between convenience and security enhances the overall user experience.

Final thoughts

Internet Computer allows users to construct Web3 services and corporate systems directly on a public decentralized network. The network’s scalability extends to hosting expansive platforms like social networks and media streaming. The services hosted on the network are safeguarded against tampering, eliminating the need for firewalls. To increase its effectiveness, ICP’s partnership with Ledger Live allows users to engage in various activities, including purchasing, selling, swapping, staking, and lending their digital assets. Additionally, it enables users to explore the Internet of Value while maintaining ownership and security over their assets.

