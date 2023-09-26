Moody’s explains how the govt shutdown will affect U.S. debt rating

The pulse of the U.S. financial landscape might be about to shift dramatically, as Moody’s delivers an unmistakable warning: the looming U.S. government shutdown threatens the coveted triple A credit rating.

In an atmosphere rife with political wrangling, the risk of the federal government running out of funds grows larger by the day, making this admonition by Moody’s even more timely and critical.

Congressional Standoff: The Perfect Financial Storm

The tension in Congress has reached a boiling point, threatening to leave the federal machinery without its lifeblood: funding. And who’s at the center of this tug of war?

A faction of right-leaning House Republicans, whose refusal to budge or compromise with their own party’s leadership could push the government into a shutdown as early as the end of this week. The consequences? Millions of workers put on hold and substantial parts of the U.S. government brought to a grinding halt.

It’s essential to note that while Moody’s announcement is a hefty warning, it’s not an official change in the U.S. rating. However, this financial watchdog believes that even a brief shutdown can expose the fragility of U.S. institutional and governance frameworks, especially when compared to other triple A-rated nations.

This potential shutdown can starkly highlight the increasing political divide, acting as a straitjacket on fiscal policies, precisely when the U.S. fiscal strength seems to be on shaky grounds.

Recent Battles, Historical Impacts

The specter of this budgetary discord isn’t isolated. Just recently, the U.S. underwent a rigorous political contest over the elevation of its debt ceiling. The fiscal aftershocks of such battles have long-term implications.

A glaring example came in August when Fitch Ratings, another heavyweight in the ratings sphere, yanked away the U.S.’s triple A rating, citing weakened governance.

The result? Equity markets went into a tailspin. The story doesn’t end there. Back in 2011, S&P took a similar stance after a U.S. budget standoff, pulling down its rating.

Typically, such downgrades would inflate a country’s borrowing costs. While Fitch and S&P’s previous ratings adjustments left minimal footprints on the U.S. financial sands, it’s a game of Russian roulette. Will the U.S. always dodge the bullet?

A Nation Awaits: Decision Makers at an Impasse

The task at hand requires both chambers of Congress, the Republican-heavy House of Representatives, and the Democratic-leaning U.S. Senate to find common ground.

Even though a slew of senators have indicated their willingness to back a short-lived solution (continuing resolution) to keep the funds flowing, it’s met with resistance. Some staunch House Republicans, with a vision of deep fiscal cuts, aren’t on board with this compromise.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House speaker, remained optimistic, questioning why anyone would want to halt payments to essential sectors like the military or Coast Guard.

However, this sentiment gets clouded when figures like former President Donald Trump throw their weight behind the shutdown, pinning the potential fallout squarely on President Joe Biden.

In a counter, White House’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, was unequivocal in her response. She pointed fingers right back at the Republicans, labeling it as their shutdown.

The focus of her argument? It’s the extreme elements within the House Republicans pushing the nation towards this precipice. Bottomline is the U.S. stands at a crossroads. Moody’s cautionary tale about the potential fallout from a government shutdown should not be dismissed lightly.

It’s a clear message to policymakers and leaders to consider the broader financial implications of their decisions. The clock is ticking, and as the deadline approaches, the world watches closely. The future of the U.S. fiscal reputation hangs in the balance.