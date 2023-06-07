Hooked Protocol price analysis: HOOK price hold at $1.31 as buyers eye a move above $1.35

TL;DR Breakdown

Hooked Protocol price analysis shows a bullish trend over the last 24 hours, with an average increase of 2.02 percent. Today’s market began trading at $1.286 and exploded upward. HOOK is currently trading at around $1.31, with the current resistance level at around $1.36. If the bulls can manage to push past this potential resistance level, then further upside is expected for HOOK. However, a correction may be in order if the buyers cannot sustain their current momentum. Looking ahead, Hook’s price is expected to remain in an uptrend in the near-term future.

The market capitalization for HOOK/USD is currently $65 Million. The 24-hour trading volume has declined by over 37.56 and is now at $14 million. The digital asset has been on a bull run since the beginning of today, and it looks like the uptrend is set to continue in the near future.

Hooked Protocol price analysis 1-day chart: HOOK breaks through $1.31 as it looks to continue the recent rally

The 1-day Hooked Protocol price analysis reveals strong buying pressure. With strong buying pressure, the price could continue to move higher as investors become more confident in the digital currency’s future. The bulls have been reigning the price chart for the past few hours, and the price has undergone a sufficient improvement. The green candlestick is indicative of an upward trend as the buying momentum is intensifying.

HOOK/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) line is still above the signal line, which indicates that the current trend is bullish. Therefore, the market volatility for the HOOK token is likely to remain high, and the price is expected to continue its upward trend in the next few days. The upper Bollinger bands are currently at $1.5642, and the lower ones are trading at $1.2899. The RSI score appears to be following an upward movement, signifying an increasing market trend toward further positive dynamics. The RSI score increases because of the dominant buying activity.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart: Price movement is positive

The 4-hour Hooked Protocol price analysis shows that the market is still in an uptrend, with the price trading above the $1.31 level. The digital asset has been in a narrow channel since the beginning of the month, but yesterday it broke through the upper resistance and has been on a bullish trend since then. The price has increased by nearly 2.02% in the past 24 hours, reaching a high of $1.30.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

Looking at the hourly technical indicators, the Moving Average Divergence Convergence (MACD) is well below the red signal line and is headed upwards. This is a sign of further bullish momentum in the near future. The Bollinger Band indicator shows increasing volatility, with the upper limit placed at the $1.5344 level and the lower limit at $1.2077. The relative strength indicator (RSI) suggests that the HOOK market is still oversold, but there is no bearish divergence to suggest an impending reversal at this stage.

Hooked Protocol price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Hooked Protocol price analysis suggests that the market is in a bullish trend and is expected to remain so in the near term. The digital asset is currently trading at a key junction, and a breakout from either side of the range could set the tone for the next move. Both the hourly and the daily technical indicators are currently in a bullish state, and they are indicating that the bulls have the upper hand in the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.