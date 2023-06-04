Hooked Protocol price analysis: Bulls make their presence felt as the price jumps to $1.469

TL;DR Breakdown

The recent Hooked Protocol price analysis indicates a bullish trend for the day, with the price experiencing a notable recovery. Bulls have made a strong comeback, raising the chances of further increase in cryptocurrency value. Although the price had dropped to a crucial level by May 31, 2023, today’s market trend has shifted in favor of the bulls. The value of HOOK/USD has shown a rise, reaching $1.469 following the bullish efforts observed today. However, caution is warranted as the price approaches the next resistance point, and the selling pressure could impede positive price movement.

HOOK/USD 1-day price chart: The return of bullish efforts leads to a price rebound

Based on the one-day Hooked Protocol price analysis, it is evident that the price is on an upward trajectory for the day, as the bulls have made a comeback on the price chart following yesterday’s correction. Despite experiencing a significant decline in the past week, the hook value is currently in a recovery phase. As of now, the coin is being traded at $1.469, reflecting a slight increase in value. However, these gains are relatively small, resulting in a 1.53 percent loss over the past 24 hours. The current moving average (MA) value stands at $1.457, while the SMA 20 curve remains below the SMA 50 curve, which is positioned at $1.462.

HOOK/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

Observing the one-day price chart, it is evident that volatility is currently low, indicating the potential for reduced price fluctuations. The upper Bollinger band signals a significant resistance level at $1.552, while the lower Bollinger band signifies strong support at $1.372. Today, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has reached a value of 46, placing it near the center of the neutral zone. The slight upward curve in the RSI suggests buying activity in the market.

Hooked Protocol price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four-hour analysis of Hooked Protocol’s price confirms a robust bullish sentiment in the market, as the price has been trending upwards for the past eight hours. Today, there has been a notable increase in buying activity, driving the price up to $1.469. If the bulls maintain their momentum, we can anticipate further recovery in the HOOK/USD value. Turning attention to the moving average, it currently sits at the $1.477 level, positioned above the current price, indicating a positive outlook.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

On the other hand, the volatility has been decreasing but is still high, and the upper Bollinger band is now settled at the $1.525 position representing the resistance, and the price has traveled above the mean average of the indicator giving a bullish signal, whereas the lower Bollinger band is at the $1.397 position. The RSI curve is moving ascendingly as well, and the score has enhanced up to index 51 above the center of the neutral region; the curve is still moving upwards, hinting at the buying activity.

Hooked Protocol price analysis conclusion

Today’s Hooked Protocol price analysis, both on the daily and hourly charts, reveals a noteworthy recovery in the coin’s value. This news is particularly encouraging for buyers, as the price has undergone a substantial increase. In the last 24 hours, the bulls have propelled the price from $1.443 to a high of $1.469 in a swift move. Furthermore, the hourly price chart exhibits promising results. Given these positive indications, we have a favorable expectation for the crypto pair to continue its upward trajectory throughout the day.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.