Hooked Protocol price analysis: HOOK price rises to $1.51 following a positive slide.

TL;DR Breakdown

Hooked Protocol price analysis for today shows a bullish trend in the market as the bulls dominate the market. The HOOK/USD pair is trading at around $1.51, showing a strong uptrend for the day. The 24-hour volume has also increased significantly, indicating that there is strong demand for the token in the market. The market for HOOK opened at $1.49 with a massive surge that took the price to an intraday high of $1.57, providing a gain of 0.52%. However, a bearish pullback took the HOOK price back to $1.459, from which it has started rising again. The bulls are trying to push the price above the $1.8913 mark, but resistance is still strong at this level. The market sentiment for HOOK remains optimistic, and traders should keep an eye on the trend in order to gain from any potential profit opportunities.

Hooked Protocol price analysis 1-day chart: Bulls reign over HOOK market as the coin continues to surge

Hooked Protocol price analysis for the 1-day chart shows that the bulls are in charge as the token is trading above $1.51. If the bulls can break the resistance at $1.8913, it could signal further gains for HOOK. The market sentiment for the token remains optimistic, and traders should take advantage of any potential profit opportunities that arise from the current bullish trend. The market capitalization for HOOK is currently over $72 million, and the 24-hour trading volume stands at $16 million, up by 0.74%.

HOOK/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The latest technical indicators reveal a strong bullish pattern in the Hooked Protocol market, with the 50-day MA now above the 200-day MA, indicating a strong bullish market trend. The relative strength index (RSI) score jumped high to 43.38 as the bulls have been leading the market for a while. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is about to go green, which could be a sign of further bullish momentum. The MACD line is currently above the signal line, indicating an uptrend.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart: Bullish surge drives coin value to a top of $1.51

The 4-hour Hooked Protocol price analysis confirms an uptrend in the market as it stands, with a 24-hour change of 0.52%. The support for HOOK/USD is currently at $1.2378, and a break below this mark could trigger a sell-off. The token is currently trading in the upper range of its all-time high of $1.8913. If the bulls continue to hold their ground, we expect further gains for HOOK in the near future.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator is also bullish, as both moving averages are above the zero line and appear to be diverging. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 50 levels at the moment, which is neutral and may likely increase in the upcoming sessions. The moving average indicator is at 1.5185 with a strong buy signal, confirming the bullish momentum in the market.

Hooked Protocol price analysis conclusion

Overall, the Hooked Protocol price analysis appears to be in a strong bullish trend as it continues to reach new all-time highs. The bulls are in control of the market and appear to be confident that the token will continue to appreciate in value. Traders should keep an eye on market sentiment, watch for any potential resistance levels, and take advantage of any profits they can make from this trend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.