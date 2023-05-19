Hooked Protocol price analysis: HOOK experiences further decline as the downward trend pushes it to $1.50

TL;DR Breakdown

Today, the Hooked Protocol price analysis indicates a decrease in price as it drops to $1.50. Recent hours have witnessed fluctuations in cryptocurrency trends, leading to a resurgence of bearish sentiment. Although the bearish momentum is not robust, it has succeeded in lowering the value of the cryptocurrency once again. After following an upward trajectory for the majority of the past week, the coin has now continued its downward movement for the second consecutive day, following the established pattern.

HOOK/USD 1-day price chart: HOOK bulls losing ground to the downtrend

Based on the 1-day Hooked Protocol price analysis, a minor price decrease has occurred in recent days. The value of HOOK has fallen to $1.50, representing negative progress in comparison to the previous week. Moreover, the moving average (MA) value is currently below the SMA 50 at $1.45, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Furthermore, the gradual decrease in volatility should be viewed as a negative hint for the forthcoming days.

HOOK/USD 24-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

Moreover, the Bollinger bands’ values have also altered in the last few hours, as the upper band has reached the $1.93 level and the lower band has reached $1.22. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is also decreasing and is following the downward curve as it has decreased up to 41 today.

Hooked Protocol price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

In the 4-hour Hooked Protocol price analysis, the price is declining, with the coin value dropping to $1.50. Additionally, the moderate volatility indicates that the losses are expected to be minimal today.

HOOK/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview

In the 4-hour price chart, the Bollinger bands average rests at $1.48, accompanied by a moving average value of $1.50. The upper Bollinger band is observed at $1.54, while the lower band is at $1.42. The RSI score has flattened to 55, pointing to a lack of momentum from both sides of the market.

Hooked Protocol price analysis: Conclusion

Based on the most recent 1-day and 4-hour Hooked Protocol price analysis, bearish activity has been detected in the price charts. The price has further decreased to $1.50 today, but it is still above the support level, implying the potential for a reversal in trends.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.