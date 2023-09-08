Headline speakers announced for inaugural ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’, taking place in Prague 25-27th September 2023!

Description The ETC Cooperative and Litecoin Foundation have joined forces to bring the first ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’ to life in Prague, Czech Republic, from 25-27th September 2023. It seemed fitting that the first Proof-of-Work (POW) Summit be hosted in Prague – birthplace of the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool, hardware wallet and Bitcoin cafe. A city with … Read more

The ETC Cooperative and Litecoin Foundation have joined forces to bring the first ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’ to life in Prague, Czech Republic, from 25-27th September 2023.

It seemed fitting that the first Proof-of-Work (POW) Summit be hosted in Prague – birthplace of the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool, hardware wallet and Bitcoin cafe. A city with a rich history and affinity for proof-of-work cryptocurrencies.

The POW Summit aims to reinvigorate and encapsulate the spirit and ethos of cypherpunks – the instigators of the blockchain revolution. Through this lens, the Summit is bringing together the world’s top innovators, thought-leaders and decision-makers, on subjects like ‘advancements in mining’ to ‘changes in public policy’, and everything in between. Speakers include:

Phil Zimmermann – Creator of PGP – Pretty Good Privacy

Riccardo Spagni – Creator of Monero

Charlie Shrem – Bitcoin Pioneer

Charlie Lee – Creator of Litecoin

Jameson Lopp – Professional Cypherpunk

Caitlin Long – former Wall St veteran turned Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank

Also participating in the stacked two-day program will be community members from all of the major proof-of-work chains and their respective mining communities, providing Summit attendees with further in-person networking opportunities, intimate discussions, presentations and workshops on subjects like network security, environmental sustainability, privacy and the merits of proof-of-work vs proof-of-stake.

“The Proof-of-Work Summit is an opportunity for industry leaders – and interested individuals alike – to come together to discuss everything from mining and privacy, to the merits of proof-of-work itself”, says Alan Austin, Managing Director of Litecoin Foundation. “Joining forces with other communities with shared goals made total sense. The more we converse, collaborate and knowledge-share, the more we can build a stronger future for proof-of-work and the networks and communities represented.”

Bob Summerwill, Executive Director at the ETC Cooperative echoed Austin’s thoughts, adding, “the POW Summit will be a unique event. For the first time we’re bringing together the major proof-of-work communities around a common cause. We’re going back to cypherpunk fundamentals. Highlighting that censorship resistance, decentralization, proof-of-work and privacy are more relevant than ever in 2023”.

The inaugural Proof-of-Work Summit in Prague from 25-27th September, will bring together communities, protocols and heavy-hitting speakers with diverse viewpoints, making for a truly spirited, engaging and worthwhile event.

To secure Early Bird tickets, register your interest as a speaker or sponsor, or for more information, please visit https://powsummit.com or reach out via the contact details below.