AvatarGuest User - September 8, 2023
2 mins read

Headline speakers announced for inaugural ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’, taking place in Prague 25-27th September 2023!

abstract 316425 640

The ETC Cooperative and Litecoin Foundation have joined forces to bring the first ‘Proof-of-Work Summit’ to life in Prague, Czech Republic, from 25-27th September 2023. 

It seemed fitting that the first Proof-of-Work (POW) Summit be hosted in Prague – birthplace of the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool, hardware wallet and Bitcoin cafe. A city with a rich history and affinity for proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. 

The POW Summit aims to reinvigorate and encapsulate the spirit and ethos of cypherpunks – the instigators of the blockchain revolution. Through this lens, the Summit is bringing together the world’s top innovators, thought-leaders and decision-makers, on subjects like ‘advancements in mining’ to ‘changes in public policy’, and everything in between. Speakers include: 

Phil Zimmermann – Creator of PGP – Pretty Good Privacy 

Riccardo Spagni – Creator of Monero 

Charlie Shrem – Bitcoin Pioneer 

Charlie Lee – Creator of Litecoin 

Jameson Lopp – Professional Cypherpunk 

Caitlin Long – former Wall St veteran turned Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank 

Also participating in the stacked two-day program will be community members from all of the major proof-of-work chains and their respective mining communities, providing Summit attendees with further in-person networking opportunities, intimate discussions, presentations and workshops on subjects like network security, environmental sustainability, privacy and the merits of proof-of-work vs proof-of-stake. 

“The Proof-of-Work Summit is an opportunity for industry leaders – and interested individuals alike – to come together to discuss everything from mining and privacy, to the merits of proof-of-work itself”, says Alan Austin, Managing Director of Litecoin Foundation. “Joining forces with other communities with shared goals made total sense. The more we converse, collaborate and knowledge-share, the more we can build a stronger future for proof-of-work and the networks and communities represented.”

Bob Summerwill, Executive Director at the ETC Cooperative echoed Austin’s thoughts, adding, “the POW Summit will be a unique event. For the first time we’re bringing together the major proof-of-work communities around a common cause. We’re going back to cypherpunk fundamentals. Highlighting that censorship resistance, decentralization, proof-of-work and privacy are more relevant than ever in 2023”. 

The inaugural Proof-of-Work Summit in Prague from 25-27th September, will bring together communities, protocols and heavy-hitting speakers with diverse viewpoints, making for a truly spirited, engaging and worthwhile event. 

To secure Early Bird tickets, register your interest as a speaker or sponsor, or for more information, please visit https://powsummit.com or reach out via the contact details below. 

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News