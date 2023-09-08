TOKEN2049 Singapore Sets New Records with Over 10,000 Attendees

TL;DR Breakdown

Prestigious title sponsors and partners further emphasize the event's significance in the crypto and Web3 industry.

The event explores the intersection of AI and Web3, DeFi, gaming, and the metaverse.

Asia’s premier Web3 and crypto conference, has shattered records as it gears up for its upcoming Singapore edition. With over 10,000 attendees, 300+ exhibitors, and 400+ side events, TOKEN2049 has cemented its status as the largest international gathering in the crypto and Web3 industry. This year’s event boasts an all-star speaker lineup, including industry titans like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

A record-breaking event

TOKEN2049’s Singapore edition is on track to be a monumental success. The conference has attracted over 10,000 participants, with more than 80% flying in from around the world to take part. This impressive turnout showcases the global reach and significance of TOKEN2049 in the crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

The event, scheduled to take place at the iconic Marina Bay Sands from September 13 to 14, 2023, promises to be a hub for tech pioneers, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders. TOKEN2049 has partnered with title sponsor Artfi to create an immersive NFT gallery featuring exclusive art from the world’s most prestigious artists.

Exploring the intersection of AI and Web3

TOKEN2049’s comprehensive agenda will delve into the intersection of AI and Web3, DeFi (Decentralized Finance), next-gen Web3 gaming, and the metaverse. The conference will feature a stellar lineup of speakers who will discuss pivotal themes shaping the industry’s growth trajectory.

Key speakers at this year’s event include Balaji Srinivasan, Founder, Investor, and Author of “The Network State”; Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance; Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula 1 Driver; Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle; Sam Altman, Co-Founder of Worldcoin and CEO of OpenAI; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon; and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Co-Founders of Gemini, among many other industry luminaries.

The organizers’ enthusiasm

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, expressed his excitement about the event’s success, saying, “We are thrilled to announce that TOKEN2049 is gearing up for its most monumental event to date. With over 10,000 attendees already confirmed, TOKEN2049 Singapore is set to be an unforgettable gathering of the global crypto community. This unique convergence of the global crypto ecosystem promises fantastic networking opportunities for all participants. We are incredibly excited!”

TOKEN2049 has attracted support from a prestigious lineup of title sponsors and partners. These include OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, Cross Finance, a pioneering crypto-fiat bridging ecosystem, Islamic Coin, offering ethics-first Shariah-compliant finance in the digital age, Mantle, a DAO-led web3 ecosystem, and Artfi, simplifying art investing through NFT and blockchain.

Additionally, TOKEN2049’s supporters comprise TRON DAO, empowering decentralized commerce and community, Polkadot, the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation, Bitget, the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, Circle Internet Financial, a global financial technology firm, Tranchess, a structured liquid staking and asset tracking protocol, Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations, KuCoin, a top cryptocurrency exchange platform, DWF Labs, a global digital asset market maker and Web3 investment firm, and Klaytn, a high-performance public blockchain.

AFTER2049 grand finale

To conclude TOKEN2049 Week, the official closing event known as AFTER2049 is set to make a return on Friday, September 15. This iconic Formula 1 Grand Prix pre-weekend party will feature headlining acts such as South Africa-based DJ and producer Shimza, UK-based house icon Enzo Siffredi, and Hong Kong’s Leon, Milam, and Mo-Shi. The event will take place at Singapore’s iconic open-air venue, CÉ LA VI, and the Observation Deck of Marina Bay Sands.

Limited tickets for AFTER2049 will be available for purchase on Resident Advisor, promising attendees breathtaking views of the skyline and an unforgettable experience.

In summary, TOKEN2049 Singapore has set a new benchmark for the crypto and Web3 conference space, drawing record-breaking attendance and featuring a star-studded lineup of speakers. The event’s global significance and immersive experiences highlight the ever-expanding influence of crypto and Web3 technologies on a global scale.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.