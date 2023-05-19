HashKey Group seeks $100-$200 million in funding to fuel crypto expansion

TL;DR Breakdown

HashKey plans to introduce a regulated exchange in the second quarter of this year.

HashKey is considering a fundraising round ranging from $100 million to $200 million, but the specific details are subject to change until finalized.

The company aims to leverage Hong Kong's focus on digital asset development and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

HashKey Group, a Hong Kong-based company focused on cryptocurrencies, is engaged in preliminary discussions to raise funds in a potential funding round. The objective of this round is to achieve a valuation exceeding $1 billion, aligning with the company’s aspirations.

This strategic move is driven by HashKey Group’s intent to leverage Hong Kong’s increasing focus on digital asset development and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Hashkey is contemplating a fundraising round ranging from $100 million to $200 million. However, it is important to note that transaction specifics, including the precise amount and valuation, may undergo alterations as they need to be finalized.

Hashkey’s consideration of raising substantial capital underscores their intent to secure significant funding. These potential funding endeavors highlight Hashkey’s proactive approach toward further strengthening its financial position. Nonetheless, it is crucial to remain aware that the specific details of the transaction remain subject to change until they are solidified.

Hashkey actively operates various financial services, encompassing the HashKey Capital and Custody platforms, the HashKey XPert brokerage, the HashKey Pro exchange, and the HashQuark Web3 infrastructure.

In its quest to revitalize the economy and boost investment, Hong Kong actively seeks to attract crypto firms to its shores. After enduring a period of economic strain due to COVID-related restrictions, the city aims to leverage the potential of the crypto industry.

Taking a significant step towards this goal, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong has approved HashKey, making it one of the pioneering firms authorized to operate a virtual asset trading platform.

Expanding on this achievement, HashKey recently unveiled its plans to introduce a regulated exchange in the second quarter of this year, signaling its commitment to establishing a secure and compliant crypto trading platform.