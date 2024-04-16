Google and MIT Launch Free AI Course for Educators

Google and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has introduced a free Course that falls under “Generative AI for educators” initiative, which intends to enable educators the purpose of using AI tools which in turn helps both teacher and student experience.

Addressing education challenges with AI course

The joint effort of Google and the RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) of MIT is aimed at offering teachers with suitable tools so as to incorporate AI into their classes properly.

The course provides a hands-on way for using of generative AI, from the perspective of making instruction, creating unique lesson plan, and time-saving while doing administrative tasks. A Google AI initiative of this kind shows that responsible and fair AI is a value which the AI company and education sector hold dear and RAISE is also a mission whose purpose is to champion AI usage that is inclusive and ethical rather than vice versa.

As schools face issues like huge student/teacher student ratio as well as insufficient human resource, AI can provide a solution to remedy for these shortcomings. The AI course goes a step further by not only showing its practical side but also delving into ethical issues and the limits of the AI thus the teachers become knowledgeable enough to use the AI responsibly in their classrooms.

Currently the course has already seen a broad usage in different school districts of United States which is a signal of the more widespread demand for AI-driven educational tools giving rise to an upswing in the area of educational technologies.

By this way the online instruction is completed in two hours and the teachers receive the form of the certificate that is supposed for the further professional development.

Broader adaption and future implications

Subsequently, this effort serves as one part of a general AI training initiative which makes the teaching of the new technology more accessible and simple to educators who do not have any prior experience with AI.

Through removing mystification around AI and sensitizing teachers with the practical applications of AI, the course aims at empowering the teachers and the changes of AI happening in the education.

Fundamentally it is to expand the knowledge of educators and improve student learning by assimilating AI into theoretical and practical teaching processes and involving the learners into interesting and personalized educational courses.

AI will likely continue to get better and as it permeates education, it would be a crucial element in determining how the teaching methods and the surrounding of learning will be like. The collaboration between Google and MIT exemplifies a more dynamic than common practice for teacher empowerment. This involves the provision of the knowledge and tools essential for handling AI education efficiently.

This article originally appeared on Forbes