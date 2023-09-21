Goldman Sachs and Apple pull the plug on trading app

TL;DR Breakdown

An anticipated collaborative effort between tech behemoth Apple and financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs on a futures trading application has fizzled out.

The venture, initially pegged for a 2022 debut, faced suspension amidst a challenging economic landscape characterized by rising interest rates and burgeoning inflationary pressures, making riskier assets less appealing.

A Partnership Marred by Economic Uncertainties

The groundwork for this ambitious project had been substantially laid out, with the app’s infrastructure nearing completion. This suggests that if Apple ever reconsiders, the platform can be readily launched.

But a lingering cloud of ambiguity remains; were there plans to introduce cryptocurrency futures trading within this app? The story doesn’t make it clear.

Apple’s foray into the financial landscape wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. It was a calculated move during the pandemic, aimed at diversifying their business spectrum. Goldman Sachs emerged as a reliable partner in this endeavor.

The partnership bore fruit with the 2019 launch of a credit card. Not resting on their laurels, Apple, with Goldman Sachs backing, unfurled its “buy now, pay later” feature earlier this year. This savvy move allowed users to break down their purchases into four bite-sized, interest-free installments.

By April, the duo was back in the spotlight, heralding the introduction of a savings account with a tantalizing 4.15% annual yield. Evidently, this venture garnered significant attention, with deposits reportedly breaching the $10 billion mark.

Yet, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Goldman Sachs purportedly faced financial headwinds, incurring a steep customer acquisition cost averaging $350 for managing Apple’s credit card.

Apple isn’t the only tech titan looking to dip its toes in the financial waters. Elon Musk, post his acquisition of X (formerly Twitter), spilled the beans on his grand vision to metamorphose the social network into a holistic “everything app.” Musk envisaged a platform where users could seamlessly weave their entire financial tapestry.

The wheels are already in motion. Late in August, X secured a currency transmitter license courtesy of Rhode Island regulators, propelling the company’s aspirations in the financial realm.

This license is a golden ticket, empowering companies to extend a myriad of financial services involving both traditional and cryptocurrency assets. This means X now possesses the arsenal to manage, transfer, and trade digital currencies.

And the momentum isn’t restricted to Rhode Island. X has managed to clinch similar licenses in a slew of states, including Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

To draw a conclusion from these developments, tech giants are keenly aware of the lucrative prospects the financial domain presents. However, as Apple and Goldman Sachs have demonstrated, navigating this territory is no cakewalk.

It’s an industry fraught with unpredictability, and even the mightiest can find themselves recalibrating their strategies. While the plug may have been pulled on this particular app, the larger narrative of tech-financial crossovers is far from over.

