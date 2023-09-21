Digital euro stumbles? Financial giants spot legislative flaws

Description In the world of financial innovations, the anticipation of a digital euro was met with much fanfare. Yet, as the glitter begins to settle, it seems that the grand European project might be riddled with legislative potholes. The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a prominent financial advocacy group with a global presence, has critically assessed … Read more

In the world of financial innovations, the anticipation of a digital euro was met with much fanfare. Yet, as the glitter begins to settle, it seems that the grand European project might be riddled with legislative potholes.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a prominent financial advocacy group with a global presence, has critically assessed the European Commission’s proposal for the digital euro. Their conclusion? Let’s just say, it’s not the glowing endorsement one might have hoped for.

Legislative Gaps as Wide as the Grand Canyon

Spanning its critical lens across seven significant areas of the legislation, the IIF found most of them to be, at best, “partly addressed.” It’s akin to building a skyscraper but forgetting about the foundation.

The cost-benefit analysis that forms a pivotal component of any legislative proposal, especially one as monumental as the introduction of a digital euro, was termed “basic and high-level.” It’s as if some sections were a rushed afterthought, relying heavily on preceding studies, or worse, glaringly missing altogether.

One of the pronounced ambiguities surrounds the financial stability and bank intermediation mechanism. It’s all well and good to highlight ‘holding limits’ as a protective measure, but without a clear definition of these limits or a strategy for their enforcement, it’s about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.

A Digital Coin with Potentially Hollow Promises

It’s evident that the architects of this digital euro proposal may have been a tad too hasty. Payment services providers (PSPs) find themselves in a murky lagoon, with no clear path to recoup the costs of integrating digital euro services.

They’re staring down the barrel of expenses like infrastructure connectivity and wallet software development. But wait, there’s a twist. Caps have been slapped onto the fees they can charge.

And just to sprinkle some more salt on the wound, credit institutions are expected to gift basic digital euro services. No price tag. The IIF, unsurprisingly, found these “economic and liability model challenges” only superficially tackled.

Privacy, the cornerstone of any digital currency, appears to be an afterthought. Ambiguous definitions plague the realm of privacy controls for the digital euro.

PSPs are left in the lurch, unclear on their role or even the feasibility of meeting requirements upon the digital euro’s debut. If that wasn’t concerning enough, cybersecurity and anti-money laundering measures seem like phantom entries, yet to materialize.

A Tangled Web of Governance

Now, let’s talk governance. It’s astounding to witness the glaring omission of conflict of interest safeguards in the legislation. The European Central Bank (ECB), while expected to don multiple hats, might find itself entangled in the intricate dance of regulator and operator. With no envisioned independent oversight, it’s a potential recipe for chaos.

The IIF, not one to mince words, underlined the absence of value in developing parallel systems. Instead of being revolutionary, the digital euro could just replicate existing structures, tying up resources and failing to be cost-effective.

All this scrutiny comes as the digital euro is still in its nascent stage, being meticulously developed side-by-side with its infrastructure. The project will remain under the microscope until October, post which the ECB might proceed with its testing phase. But remember, even a whisper of a live digital euro is contingent on the legislation’s green light.

The European Commission’s ambitious venture into the world of digital currency seems to be stumbling before it can even learn to walk. The hope now rests on legislators taking this feedback seriously, or the digital euro might just remain a dazzling dream, never seeing the light of day.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.