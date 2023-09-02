Gary Gensler is about to ruin the American economy

TL;DR Breakdown

The pathway to economic stability in America is an intricate dance between free market dynamics and regulatory oversight. Often, it’s a delicate balance. Gary Gensler, the current chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seems determined to upset this balance, if his recent spate of regulations is any indicator.

The Avalanche of Regulations

Gensler’s tenure has witnessed a bombardment of regulations unseen since the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. During his first 850 days, which culminated on August 15th, Gensler and his team have unleashed 47 market-altering proposals, solidifying 22 of them into hard rules.

Comparatively, Mary Schapiro, his counterpart during the economic meltdown, introduced 59 proposals but finalized only 18.

But there’s a striking difference: A significant portion of Schapiro’s regulations followed congressional directives, especially from the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform act.

In contrast, only a mere 17% of Gensler’s onslaught has congressional roots, with some merely being leftovers from Dodd-Frank.

Quality vs. Quantity: The Real Concern

The Committee on Capital Markets Regulation, a conglomerate of financial experts, scholars, and former overseers, hasn’t held back its criticism.

Historically wary of any regulation deemed as overreaching, the group views Gensler’s approach as detrimental to the investment attractiveness of US enterprises.

According to Hal Scott, a notable academician at Harvard Law School and the president of the group, while markets indeed require regulation, it’s the appropriateness of such regulations that truly matters. In his view, much of what Gensler has instigated falls short of this criterion.

Diving into specifics, Gensler’s regime has made significant shifts in mutual fund pricing and cyber security disclosures. Additionally, fresh rules surrounding asset custody and sustainable investment practices are on the horizon.

Some might argue these shifts are essential to align with modern trends like electronic trading and the mushrooming private markets. They cite Gensler’s proposed revamp of stock trading rules, a massive 1,500-page endeavor, as a necessary evolution mirroring changes since 2005.

However, many industry heavyweights vehemently disagree. They caution against the repercussions of Gensler’s strategy: escalated costs, diminished returns, and stifled competition among financial managers.

They lament the SEC’s apparent oversight in failing to assess the cumulative impacts of such a transformative regulatory storm. Eric Pan, the head honcho at the Investment Company Institute, a body representing fund managers, succinctly captures this sentiment.

He challenges the clarity, rationale, and feasibility of many of Gensler’s regulations, emphasizing that an abundance of rules doesn’t necessarily translate to effectiveness. On the contrary, they might very well backfire, wreaking more havoc than harmony in the markets.

While it’s undeniable that Gensler’s intentions might stem from a genuine desire to protect investors and issuers, the overarching question remains: At what cost? It’s imperative to dissect whether this aggressive regulatory strategy aligns with America’s economic ethos or if it poses a serious threat to its financial future.

The ongoing debate between financial reform advocates and industry specialists will continue. While some believe that Gensler’s proactive approach is essential to cater to the modernized market structure, others vehemently argue that these reforms might be doing more harm than good.

In the end, only time will tell if Gensler’s ambitious agenda proves beneficial or if it’s the final nail in the coffin for America’s economic prosperity. What’s clear, however, is that the financial realm remains divided on this unprecedented regulatory blitz.

