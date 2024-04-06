Loading...

Genesis sells GBTC Shares for 32,041 Bitcoins Amid bankruptcy

TL;DR

  • Genesis, amid bankruptcy, sold its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares to buy 32,041 bitcoins, aiming to repay creditors.
  • Approved by a New York bankruptcy court, the sale of approximately 36 million GBTC shares and others amounted to a value of $1.6 billion.
  • Despite concerns, Coinbase suggested the sell-off would not significantly impact the crypto market, with Genesis also settling a $21 million SEC charge for promoting unregistered securities.

Genesis, a crypto lending company that went under bankruptcy, has sold its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares, and with the proceeds it purchased 32,041 bitcoins, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

Repaying creditors

The sale of GBTC shares transaction was completed on April 2, as per the report. Genesis was given the green light by a New York bankruptcy court on Feb. 15 to sell approximately 36 million GBTC shares and some other shares in two other Grayscale Ethereum trusts. When the request was made, the attorneys of the estate approximated the total value of the Grayscale shares at $1.6 billion. This consisted of almost $1.4 billion of the GBTC, $165 million of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, and $38 million of the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust.

Also, the bitcoin held in GBTC shares at the current price of around $67,500 (as of today) is nearly $2.2 billion. Genesis has not yet revealed what they will do with their large Bitcoin asset, but they have informed about their plan to distribute the tokens among the Gemini Earn lenders as its first step.

The share sale comes after Digital Currency Group alleged that its subsidiary, Genesis, proposed to overpay its customers.

Coinbase exchange recently told the community that the sell-off was unlikely to have a big effect on the crypto market. Also, the crypto exchange believes that the funds would mostly stay within the crypto ecosystem which would make the overall market effect to be neutral.

Genesis agreed to pay a sum of $21 million to the U.S. SEC after being accused of promoting and vending unregistered securities through the Gemini Earn program.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

