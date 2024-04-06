What Impact Will AI-Driven Conservation Have on Whale Protection in B.C.?

A novel method that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and underwater acoustics has surfaced in an attempt to protect marine life in British Columbian waters. This novel AI-driven conservation approach attempts to lessen the threat that ship collisions provide to whales by placing a network of underwater microphones, or hydrophones, along a two-kilometer section of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island.

Ocean Wise’s Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), which use machine learning algorithms to give mariners real-time notifications, is at the forefront of conservation efforts. As vessels traverse these biodiverse seas, these efforts provide a glimmer of hope by promoting coexistence between human activities and the fragile marine ecosystem.

AI-driven whale conservation

A quiet revolution occurs in the tranquil depths of Boundary Pass as AI technology meets underwater surveillance. Hydrophones are the foundation of this project; they are placed in such a way as to pick up the ethereal sounds of whales passing through the area. Ocean Wise’s Whale Report Alert System expert steward Alex Mitchell explains how it works:

“If it picks up a killer whale call, it’ll fire off a piece of data into our database that goes on in real time to mariners, directly to their phones.” Source: CTV

Machine learning algorithms power this autonomous vigilance, which serves as a proactive barrier against the risks associated with maritime traffic.

These signs alert ships to potential collisions with massive cetaceans and encourage them to reverse course, which is an essential navigational help for sailors navigating the labyrinthine canals. Mitchell, meanwhile, is eager to clear up any misunderstandings by highlighting the system’s facilitation function as opposed to its enforcement function:

“We’re not using this tool as an enforcement tool. This tool is to help mariners make informed decisions while they’re in the water. We’re not telling people what to do.” Source: CTV

Because ships avoid defined zones in response to alerts, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven conservation holds significant promise. AI-driven conservation has a lot of potential because ships may react to alerts by staying out of defined zones. As a result, technology and maritime stewardship are linked symbiotically.

Conservation challenges and continuing efforts

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make strides in conservation, human activity’s effects are still seen in the maritime environment. Strong supporter Valeria Vergara of the Raincoast Conservation Foundation explains the various issues whale populations face:

“It impairs their ability to communicate and forage efficiently. And that, for whales that are endangered, such as southern resident killer whales, is a real problem.” Source: CTV

Not only may noise pollution cause accidents with ships, but it can also disturb survival-critical behaviors by leaking into the ocean.

Mitchell imagines a broad future in which scientific progress strengthens the toolkit of marine defenders: “The exciting thing about integrating more technology into the system is that we have more automated detections which will allow detections to be had in bad weather, in nighttime, fog.”

Though abundant in life, there is one significant issue that has not been resolved in British Columbia’s deep blue waters: Will the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and environmental conservation lead to peaceful coexistence between humans and marine life? An urgent appeal for concerted action to safeguard the fragile equilibrium of our oceans is being heard amidst the symphony of progress: conservation. A sustainable future where whales breach unhindered through blue worlds and human endeavors mesh in perfect harmony with the cycles of the natural world is revealed as the voyage continues with the sounds of creativity resonating.