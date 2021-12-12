TL;DR Breakdown:

Forward Protocol token launch will go live this Monday and Tuesday.

The SHO will launch on the DAO Maker on Monday at 12 PM UTC.

The IBO will take place on MahaStarter on Tuesday at 3 PM UTC.

Each FORWARD token will be sold for $0.005.

The exciting new blockchain project Forward Protocol is launching its native token ‘FORWARD’ on Monday and Tuesday. The first launch will be a Strong Holder Offering (SHO), which will take place on DAO Maker. It’s a blockchain-based fundraiser platform that connects Blockchain protocols to retail investors. The SHO launch will go live on December 13th at 12 PM UTC. However, eligible DAO holders will get priority access. Previously, whitelisted wallets were able to take part in the pre-sale.

The Initial Blockchain Offering (IBO) will begin on 14th December at 3 PM UTC. The IBO launch will take place in the MahaStarter launchpad. Forward Protocol will be enlisted as the second IBO on MahaStarter. Previously, the cross-chain banking platform Scallop ($SCLP) became the first IBO listed on MahaStarter.

On both launch days, FORWARD tokens will be offered at $0.005. The project aims to raise $100,000 in the two rounds. Forward Protocol raised $1.25 million in its two funding rounds.

Everything you need to know about Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is launching as a project that will make blockchain adoption cheaper and easier for almost anyone. It provides a WordPress-like platform where businesses can simply customize and deploy blockchain tools without any coding or technical knowledge. It’s as simple as drag and drop.

The platform will provide a pre-loaded smart contract templates library, where businesses can simply edit the contracts according to their needs and deploy them on the Ethereum blockchain. There’s also an opportunity for developers to add their own custom templates to the library. Whenever their templates are used, they’ll also receive a portion of the fees in the $FORWARD token. Forward Protocol address the biggest barrier to wider blockchain adoption across industries, which is cost and technical skills.

SHO: @ForwardProtocol



Forward Protocol uses an easy-to-use WordPress-like model to facilitate a no-code environment that users can utilize to deploy their blockchain applications without any technical knowledge.



Research Page: Soon!



1/ pic.twitter.com/v4PzCJbsse — DAO Maker (@TheDaoMaker) December 9, 2021

The project is supported by a wide range of top-tier partners, including KuCoin Community Chain, Leyline, SupraOracles, Stakez Capital, ZBS Capital, Cambridge Blockchain Society, and many more. The project has integrated with partners across multiple industries, from education to community welfare, and even the music and arts industry.

With the launch day just around the corner, Forward Protocol is shaping up to be one of the most prominent blockchain solutions entering the Web 3.0 era.