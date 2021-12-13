TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin’s price rises a fraction up to $49.1k.

Ethereum moves up in value by only 0.14% up to $4,040.

Quant (QNT) rises up the ladder by 18.27%.

Oasis Network (ROSE) rises up to $0.28 value after 16.20% influx.

Global crypto market sees a small rise in value after a 1.21% increase.

From yesterday, the crypto market has seen a minuscule uprise in the value of the top cryptocurrencies. It is not a huge difference by any means, as the major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum are still far below their previous positions at the top. However, progress is still progress, and the global market’s small influx is still appreciated.

As of now, the global crypto market sits at $2,259,581,186,756 after a 1.21% increase, which is a few billion dollars’ rise. Although the market certainly hopes for a stronger bullish run, the small influx is welcome as investors hope it is a beginning to a greater bullish run. This may seem like wishful thinking, but as it has been proven time and time again, anything can happen in the crypto market, even if it seems unlikely and impossible from such a small influx.

Bitcoin surges upwards by a small price gain

At the time of writing, it seems that Bitcoin has moved upwards by a small margin of almost $1k price. Although the price is a whole lot higher than any other altcoin, the $1k price increase is not much considering how huge Bitcoin’s price is. It does not make a huge difference in more back up to $57k.

For now, Bitcoin is trading at a $49,500 price, though its trading volume has lessened considerably by 31.56% down to $21,800,526,963. Its market cap after being induced by its price increase has risen up to $936,167,588,593 after a 2.12% increase.

Investors still have higher hopes for Bitcoin to rise back up, but as of right now, it has scarce hopes to move back to its former glory. We anticipate the rise of Bitcoin, but it seems unlikely this early in the bearish run for the major coin to make its comeback and rise back to fame easily. Investors assume that soon enough the time for Bitcoin to resurge will come, but it doesn’t seem like that time is now with the baby steps BTC is taking.

Ethereum rises up by a minuscule influx

Ethereum had investors worried last night as its price dropped below $4,000. The price drop was not too great for people to worry about Ethereum’s recovery, but anything below the $4,000 line seems heinous for Ethereum, for which many people hold high standards. Almost the entire blockchain community rides on Ethereum and its success. ETH’s success is blockchain’s success and thus, gains are preferred to losses for Ethereum.

Luckily, Ethereum rose back above the $4,000 mark before it could drop too far below $4k. As of now, it stands at the $4,050 price range, moving slowly upwards after influxes of 0.31%. Now, it’s market cap rests at $481,412,783,247 after a 0.49% increase. Like Bitcoin, its trading volume has dropped considerably by 43.47%.

Quant and Oasis cross ranks upwards

The small rise upwards in the global crypto market cap has led some of the lower-ranking currencies to make their way up the crypto ladder. Today, the top gainers are QNT and ROSE, who have seen the long end of the stick by showing off green charts. At the time of writing, QNT’s price value has crossed $200 after an 18.57% price increase up to $209.

Its trading volume is soaring and its market cap has risen with the steady increase of its price. The same is with ROSE, which, although shows far lower value, trades at $0.282 after seeing a steady influx of 15.67%. Its market cap currently rests at $986,802,409.

Final Thoughts

The recent upturn has not been as significant as the crypto market had hoped after how nearly every cryptocurrency’s trading volume has dropped. However, the green influxes we see may be the start of a new bullish run, but one can never be too certain due to the intense fluctuations the crypto market is constantly subject to.