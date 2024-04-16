Forbes Web3, Yuga Labs, Linea, BMW and eToro Join Arts DAO for Web3 Extravaganza

DUBAI, April 10th, 2024 — Arts DAO Fest, the largest Web3 cultural event in the MENA region, is thrilled to introduce the invaluable partners that will make 2024’s edition an unparalleled experience.

Returning on April 20-21, 2024, and situated in the vibrant heart of Dubai at The Agenda, Arts DAO Fest is set to welcome Yuga Labs, Forbes Web3, BMW, eToro, Pixelmon, LandVault, Polkadot, Linea, and many others as its key highlights.

These activations are set to significantly enhance the event experience, complementing an already stellar speaker lineup that features some of the most influential and visionary leaders in the Web3 sphere. This includes Zeneca, the Founder of Zenacademy; Web3 Thought Leaders Punk6529 and Wale.Swoosh; Tristan Yver, Co-Founder of Backpack and MadLads; Poopie, Co-Founder of Doodles; Farokh, Co-Founder and President of DASTAN, the driving force behind RugRadio and DecryptMedia; Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; and Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1INCH Network, among others.

What’s Going On?

In an exciting collaboration with Forbes Web3, Arts DAO Fest is rolling out the red carpet for artists worldwide, inviting them to showcase their visionary work on an international stage. This collaboration highlights an Open Call for digital artists, aiming to showcase 420 pieces of art from talented creators across the globe. The competition not only offers artists a unique opportunity to have their work displayed in Forbes Web3 magazine but also includes the chance for 10 winners to be announced from the main stage. These selected artists will gain the prestigious honor of being featured in Forbes Web3, the web3 arm of Forbes. Endemic, a renowned digital art marketplace, is proudly supporting the Open Call program, while Zenon, a premium venue in downtown Dubai, known for its unique art installations, will host the official VIP & Artist after-party.

Yuga Labs, the leading web3 lifestyle and media company and IP powerhouse, will unveil the latest demo of Dookey Dash Unclogged, offering attendees the chance to pre-register in their latest game, which offers a $1 million prize pool.

BMW will captivate attendees with a car designed by Jeff Koons, and the Museum of Sound — an NFT collection celebrating the iconic sounds of BMW’s traditional engines as we transition to electric vehicles.

Linea, the zkEVM ecosystem that empowers web3 dapps to thrive, is poised to revolutionize art creation with a unique installation that makes neural brain waves interact with the artwork. This will allow anyone to mint artwork generated in real time on their blockchain, a pioneering step in the digital art scene.

Landvault is prepared to reveal the potential of the metaverse, providing a glimpse into the digital future. For a touch of levity, Pixelmon will feature Kevin, their beloved mascot who became a sensation through memes, adding a layer of humor and joy to the festival.

As the largest Web3 cultural gathering in the MENA region, Arts DAO Fest invites artists, creators, investors, and web3 enthusiasts from around the globe to join in celebration of digital art’s vibrant future. This event not only highlights the incredible talent and potential within the digital art world but also serves as a pivotal moment for the Web3 community, fostering connections and collaborations that will shape the trajectory of digital culture.

What is Arts DAO Fest?

Arts DAO Fest is a groundbreaking Web3 and digital culture festival set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai, on April 20-21, 2024. The event stands as a grand celebration of the digital age, blending the worlds of art, technology, and community into an unforgettable experience. Organized by the pioneering minds behind Arts DAO, the festival invites digital art enthusiasts, blockchain innovators, and cultural aficionados from across the globe to converge in a dynamic environment. Attendees can look forward to a rich program filled with digital art exhibitions, interactive workshops, gaming zones, and live music performances, all designed to illuminate the boundless possibilities of Web3 and foster deep connections within the community.

As the largest Web3 cultural event in the MENA region, Arts DAO Fest is the ultimate destination for those passionate about shaping and experiencing the future of digital culture. Tickets are available in different tiers here.

About Arts DAO

Arts Dao is the largest and most experiential Web3 community in the Middle East, that aims to bring its exclusive lifestyle through real life experiences to people through events, meetups, collaborations and exhilarating experiences for community members.

The Arts DAO Festival is the first-of-its-kind cultural festival dedicated to celebrating digital art and internet culture. An immersive and unforgettable experience that showcases the boundless creativity and innovation of the digital art world.

To learn more, visit https://artsdao.io/ .