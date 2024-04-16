Bitget Crypto Exchange MENA users make up 10% of its total global user base

Bitget, a global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced an all-time high in trading volumes in the MENA region while witnessing a growth of 500% in trading volumes since it started serving the MENA region in November 2023.

Bitget now boasts of 2.5 million users from the MENA region, making up 10% of its total global user base which is 25 million.

Last year, Bitget announced its expansion into the Middle East region with plans to establish its regional hub in the UAE and hire 60 employees as part of its global scaling strategy. The growth in MENA users and trading volumes is a reflection of Bitget’s aim to bring in more localized solutions to its users.

Sam A Spiers, Regional Director for Bitget MENA, states: “Bitget will strengthen its operations in the MENA region, leveraging the region’s high adoption rates and crypto-friendly landscape. We are exploring blockchain and crypto projects to support home-ground projects for listing and provide more exposure to middle-eastern founders and products.”

As part of its focus on the MENA region, Bitget has Arabic lingual support for its website and mobile application. Bitget users in the Middle East also benefit from zero fees for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through Bitget P2P, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for traders.

Bitget has also partnered up with OnRamp, the leading crypto payment solution provider allowing its users to buy and sell crypto using various local currencies, including AED and other fiat currencies.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget added, “With the MENA region representing a significant share of the global crypto transaction volume in 2023, it is poised to grow exponentially in the years to come. Bitget has already begun exploring license applications to operate in target Middle East markets. It’s our priority to obtain operating licenses and support our users with a secure WEB3 platform.”

Bitget has been expanding its operational reach globally in recent months, including registering as a VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) in Poland and obtaining similar crypto registration in Lithuania. The new expansion plan in the Middle East complements its launch in Turkey, which now features full localization, including its Turkish website Bitgettr.com featuring tailored services for users in Turkey.

Bitget’s growth plans go hand-in-hand with creating a seamless ecosystem of crypto products for users locally. By personalizing the platform offerings, Bitget recently launched a Ramadan campaign to celebrate the holy month with its users.