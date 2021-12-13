TL;DR Breakdown

• The Flexa Payment Network wallet will now accept SHIB.

• Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that managed to envelop the world in 2021.

Flexa is a digital payment network that allows transactions to be faster, without fees, and without the risk of fraud. It is a company is based in New York and was designed to reduce costs and make cryptocurrencies more accessible.

This FinTech company has solved payment problems for merchants and consumers. It allows the acceptance of different digital currencies using point of sale (POS) software and hardware.

Now, this digital payment company has added the Shiba Inu option to its payments, making this new mode of payment available at more than 45,000 merchants.

Digital payments with Shiba Inu through Flexa wallet

Thanks to the initiative of the leading company in the digital payments network, customers that are part of this network will be able to spend their SHIB currency through their SPEDN wallet. Which is an application for mobile phones that can be used to pay for products or services.

It is a company that focuses its functions on merchants to simplify crypto expenses. To make your purchases using this smart wallet, you should see the Flex Code on your mobile phone screen. It is a fast and automated procedure that allows for secure transactions.

Then, the merchant must scan the code, and it will be paid in fiat through the digital currency app. The digital payment company is responsible for deducting the amount from the wallet.

Flexa Payment Network is a company that is responsible for promoting and adopting cryptocurrencies for the convenience of its customers and merchants.

Shiba Inu payments now possible

Currently, the electronic payments network supports dozens of cryptocurrencies and tokens to purchase products and services in the United States and Canada. Stores that support this Flex payment include Nordstrom, GameStop, Lowe’s, Petco, Barnes & Noble, and Barnes & Noble.

The company also adopted LUNA, Solana, and TERRA as payment in the SPEDN wallet. On the other hand, BitPay, the digital asset payment service platform, also claimed that it would accept Shiba Inu for payments so that its consumers can make their purchases through the BitPay Wallet.

Another of the companies that recently partnered with Flexa is Regal Cinemas. In this way, viewers will pay with different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Likewise, the company has indicated that customers who make their payments with Shiba Inu will enjoy a 20 percent discount for the entire month of December 2021.

Shiba Inu has already been accepted by many digital payment platforms so that many merchants can increase their sales. The digital payments network partnered with Bancoagricola, El Salvador’s largest financial institution. It will allow Salvadorans to pay credit cards and loans from Bitcoin, a legal tender in the country.