TL;DR Breakdown:

Travala.com has listed SHIB as their latest payment option.

SHIB can be used to make travel bookings from over 2 million hotels and 600+ airlines.

Shiba Inu keeps receiving wider adoption across the industry.



Shiba Inu, the community’s favourite meme coin has gained another major listing today. Popular travel website Travala.com has listed SHIB as their latest payment option. The Australian-based travel platform will now allow its users to book over 2 million hotels worldwide and flights from 600+ airlines through the SHIB token. This listing will allow Shiba Inu to gain massive exposure in the travel industry.

Travala.com has always embraced crypto payment options. The platform accepts over 40 major coins as payment from their users. Travala also has its own native token AVA, which is a multi-chain token based on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum blockchain.

Travala takes a community-based approach in listing crypto. Last month, the company created a voting poll on Twitter asking the community which crypto should be added next to their payment options. As voting ended yesterday, Shiba Inu received a massive 3.4 million votes on the poll, almost double the number of its nearest competitor Floki Inu.

This is yet another example of how the SHIB community continues to support the meme token and keeps pushing for its wider adoption across the industry. Last month, the community’s overwhelming support on social media convinced Kraken to list Shiba Inu on its exchange.

Shiba Inu’s massive adoption is boosting investors confidence

For the last few months, Shiba Inu has been on the headlines more than most other major altcoins. Last month, major US movie theatre chain AMC theatres also announced SHIB payments. Almost all major exchanges such as Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, Gemini, and many more have listed Shiba Inu. It seems that Robinhood is all that’s left, and the community will keep calling out the American exchange on social media until it happens.

Earlier this month, SHIB reached over 1 million holders despite the bear market, an achievement only a few major altcoins achieved. There are also countless other major Shiba Inu projects in development, such as the SHIB zone in Venezuela, the upcoming Shiba Inu blockchain games, and thousands of retail outlets across the globe accepting SHIB payments.

With the exploding adoption of SHIB, investors are gaining more and more confidence in holding the meme coin for potentially massive growth in the future. SHIB has performed extremely well in the bear market, not dipping below 20% during the latest crypto market crash. As for now, it’s up by over 13% in the last 24 hours and looking to go back into the $0.00004 support zone