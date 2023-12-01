Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF draws SEC attention for public review

TLDR The SEC is inviting public comments on Fidelity’s proposal for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Fidelity’s Ethereum Trust could be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, pending SEC approval.

Approval of this ETF could significantly impact the U.S. crypto market, potentially mainstreaming cryptocurrency investments.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is actively inviting public comments on a significant proposal by Fidelity Investments. The investment giant has filed for a spot in the Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), which could have far-reaching implications for the cryptocurrency sector.

In a recent development, the SEC released a notice regarding Cboe BZX Exchange’s intent to list Fidelity’s Ethereum Trust shares. This action signifies a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency industry, as it could lead to the first spot in Ethereum ETF in the United States. The SEC encourages individuals and entities to provide their insights, data, and arguments about this proposed rule change. The deadline for submitting comments is set at 21 days from the notice.

Fidelity’s application, filed on November 17, closely follows a similar submission by BlackRock for their spot ETF, the iShares Ethereum Trust. This surge in interest among major financial institutions underscores the growing significance of cryptocurrencies in the global financial landscape.

Potential impacts and industry responses

Approval of Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF could significantly shift the crypto market. It would offer investors a more regulated and arguably safer avenue for crypto investments than the current methods, which often involve high fees and increased risks. The notice from the SEC highlights these concerns, emphasizing the need for a regulated product to mitigate the risks associated with direct cryptocurrency investments.

The broader implications of this development are substantial. CryptoQuant, a data analytics firm, projects that approving a spot Bitcoin ETF could boost the company’s market capitalization by $900 billion, potentially injecting over $1 trillion into the broader crypto market. This demonstrates the transformative potential of such ETFs in mainstreaming cryptocurrencies within the U.S. financial system.

Moreover, the SEC’s decision to invite public comments follows a recent event where a federal judge, Neomi Reo, questioned the SEC’s denial of a spot Bitcoin ETF by Grayscale Investments. This has increased interest in spot Bitcoin ETF applications from other entities such as VanEck Bitcoin Trust, Invesco Gallery Bitcoin ETF, and Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust.

James Seyffart, a Bloomberg ETF research analyst, commented that Fidelity’s filing is part of a broader process in the application for a spot Ether ETF. He anticipates definitive deadline dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

The SEC’s request for public commentary on Fidelity’s spot Ether ETF application is a crucial step in a larger journey towards potentially integrating cryptocurrencies more deeply into the U.S. financial system. With major financial institutions showing increasing interest in cryptocurrency ETFs, the outcome of this application could signal a new era in crypto investments, providing investors with a regulated, mainstream platform for crypto asset exposure. The industry awaits the decision with keen interest, recognizing its potential to reshape cryptocurrency investment landscape in the U.S.