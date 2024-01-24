Loading...

Federal Court of Canada declares Emergency Law unconstitutional

2 mins read
Court

Most read

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

Contents
1. Court’s ruling and implications
2. Role of cryptocurrency in the protests
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Canada’s court ruled that the government acted unconstitutionally using the Emergencies Act during trucker protests.
  • Cryptocurrency played a big role in funding protests, but tracking decentralized assets was tough.
  • The government will appeal as crypto execs criticize the digital asset freeze.

In a recent ruling, the Federal Court of Canada has deemed the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to curb funds and cryptocurrencies supporting protesting truckers as unreasonable and unconstitutional. Justice Richard Mosley, in his decision on January 23rd, 2024, concluded that there was no genuine national emergency justifying the invocation of the Emergencies Act. 

The court’s decision pertains to the actions taken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in February 2022 when they froze funds, including cryptocurrencies, donated to truckers protesting COVID-19 restrictions.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests gained national attention as truckers blocked streets in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, to voice their opposition to mandates requiring truck drivers crossing the Canada-United States border to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government at the time asserted that invoking the Emergencies Act was necessary due to the protests being deemed an illegal occupation.

Court’s ruling and implications

Various groups, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, contested the government’s use of the Emergencies Act to freeze the flow of funds, arguing that it was both unnecessary and unconstitutional. 

Justice Mosley’s ruling upheld these claims, emphasizing that the Emergencies Act should be considered a tool of last resort and not be invoked for mere convenience.

The CCLA hailed the decision as setting a significant precedent for all future governments, emphasizing the importance of adhering to constitutional principles even during unrest.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the government intends to appeal the court’s decision. The ruling challenges the government’s efforts to maintain control and address situations it deems as crises.

Role of cryptocurrency in the protests

The cryptocurrency was pivotal in funding the 2022 trucker protests, with organizers estimated to have received millions of dollars. However, the exact total remains unclear due to the inherent challenges in tracking decentralized digital assets.

During the protests, GoFundMe froze over $9 million in donations raised for the truckers. Subsequently, organizers turned to Tallycoin, a crowdfunding platform built on the Bitcoin blockchain, where the HonkHonk Hodl group raised over 22 Bitcoins, approximately worth $925,000 at the time. 

Another popular donation platform, the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, collected over $8 million for the truckers, including unspecified amounts in cryptocurrency. Nevertheless, Canadian authorities later froze bank accounts linked to GiveSendGo donations.

The freezing of digital assets in Canada prompted strong reactions from cryptocurrency executives, including Jesse Powell, the founder of Kraken. These industry leaders criticized Canada’s actions, raising concerns about government overreach and the implications for the broader cryptocurrency community.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Ibrahim Abdulaziz

A fervent advocate, Ibrahim shares his wealth of knowledge on crypto and blockchain technology in an engaging and informative style. He frequents places where influencers gather for his next scoop. His vision is that the decentralized nature, security features, and potential for financial inclusion will drive widespread massive crypto adoption.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
GPortal
#Gaming
2 mins read

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

Binance
#Industry News
2 mins read

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

BRICS
#Industry News
3 mins read

BRICS & Bitcoin: The duo set to dethrone the dollar in 2024 – Morgan Stanley

Solana
#Industry News
2 mins read

Solana’s price behavior: Analyst bluntz capital eyes $70s target

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan