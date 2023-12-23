Fantasy Football Hub’s AI Reveals Optimal Wildcard Squad for Gameweek 19

With the Gameweek 20 deadline looming, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are contemplating the deployment of their first wildcard of the season. Fantasy Football Hub’s artificial intelligence (AI) has unveiled its picks for Gameweek 19, providing a snapshot of the optimal wildcard team as things stand.

Brighton takes the spotlight in fixture ticker

The upcoming five-game weeks favor Brighton, according to the Hub’s fixture ticker. Despite concerns about player rotation amid a hectic schedule, Brighton’s absence from the Europa League until March could make their players more attractive. However, the injury concern surrounding Kaoru Mitoma casts doubt on his viability, considering his substantial ownership. Pascal Gross emerges as the in-form Seagulls player, scoring 36 points in the last six games, with only one benching during that period.

Chelsea’s favorable fixtures continue

Chelsea secures the second spot in the fixture ticker, maintaining their run of favorable fixtures. This positions Chelsea players as valuable assets for FPL managers looking to optimize their squads.

AFCON and Asian Cup impact FPL strategy

The looming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Asian Cup have become significant factors for FPL managers. Players like Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah, consistently high predicted point scorers, are set for international duty from Gameweek 21. This alters the landscape of predicted points, with Erling Haaland currently topping the list. The uncertainty over Haaland’s fitness, with expected minutes downgraded for Gameweek 19, adds an additional layer of complexity.

Handling Haaland: Hub AI’s approach

Dealing with the Haaland situation is a pivotal consideration for those playing their wildcard in Gameweek 19. As of now, the Hub AI opts to exclude Haaland from its optimal wildcard squad, preferring to cover City’s attack with Julian Alvarez. The AI team boasts a total value of £97.9 million, leaving room for future adjustments, especially when looking to reintegrate high-profile players like Haaland and Salah.

My team tool: A valuable resource for FPL managers

Hub members can leverage the My Team tool to access the latest squad, updated in real-time. This tool, available in the AI Teams tab, provides a comparison of the best wildcard team according to predicted points with an individual’s own team. The Your Team vs. Best Team numbers offer a five-game week projection of predicted points by position, aiding FPL managers in making informed decisions.

Planning for future game weeks: AI transfers tool and my team feature

The customizable AI transfers tool and My Team feature prove invaluable for planning future game weeks. FPL managers can strategize and make data-driven decisions using these tools, ensuring a competitive edge in the fantasy football landscape.

As FPL managers navigate the complexities of player rotations, international duties, and fixture schedules, Fantasy Football Hub’s AI provides a data-driven approach to crafting an optimal wildcard squad for Gameweek 19. The article highlights the AI’s preferences, including a cautious stance on Haaland and a spotlight on in-form players from Brighton and Chelsea. FPL enthusiasts are encouraged to utilize the My Team tool and associated features for a seamless and informed fantasy football experience.