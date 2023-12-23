Team Liquid’s Historic Dota 2 Roster Disbands: A Look at the Changes

In the annals of Dota 2 history, few teams have left as indelible a mark as Team Liquid did during their memorable run in 2017. Comprising Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi, Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen, Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, and Maroun “GH” Merhej, this formidable squad secured their place in the hearts of fans by clinching victory at The International 2017 (TI7), becoming TI7 Champions. However, with the ever-evolving Dota 2 roster shuffles, fans will no longer witness these players competing together.

MinD_ContRoL parts ways with Nigma Galaxy, GH takes a break

Joining the list of post-TI12 Dota 2 Roster Shuffles in 2023-2024 is MinD_ContRoL, fondly known as MC, who recently bid farewell to Nigma Galaxy. MC’s departure marks the end of an era as he part ways with long-time teammates KuroKy and GH, with whom he shared the battlefield for 8 and 6 years, respectively.

The organization announced these changes, but MC’s plans remain undisclosed. Alongside MC, Yuma “Yuma” Langlet and Kasra “Mikey” Mesbah departed from Nigma’s roster, while GH opted for a year-long break to attend to personal matters.

KuroKy is now the remaining player from the original Team Liquid lineup within Nigma. Before joining Team Liquid, MC and KuroKy played together in 5jungz starting in August 2015. Once absorbed by Team Liquid, their journey propelled them to prominence in Western European Dota 2.

Meanwhile, Matumbaman, another cornerstone of Team Liquid’s success, embarked on a separate path after his release from the team in 2019. The Dota 2 community awaits further details about MC’s future endeavors.

Matumbaman’s departure from team liquid

Matumbaman’s departure from Team Liquid sent shockwaves through the Dota 2 Esports community. As a pivotal figure in Team Liquid’s success and TI7 championship, his release from the team surprised many.

Following his exit, Matumbaman found new homes with Team Secret and the revamped Team Liquid lineup, achieving third-place finishes at TI10 and TI11. While he has since retired from professional play, he maintains close ties with former teammates, especially William “Blitz” Lee, Liquid’s coach.

The remaining players, now representing Nigma Galaxy, have experienced varying degrees of competitive participation. Notably, Miracle-, a prominent figure in the Dota 2 scene, has taken a break from competitive play due to health concerns.

This leaves MC, GH, and KuroKy as the primary active players within the team. However, Nigma’s recent performance has been less than stellar, with limited competitive appearances in the 2023 season. Some observers even note that MC has spent more time as a stand-in for other teams than with Nigma.

Reflecting on Team Liquid’s legacy

The dissolution of Team Liquid’s iconic 2017 roster marks a significant shift in the team’s dynamics. After Matumbaman’s departure in 2019, the team, now featuring Aliwi “w33” Omar, reached the grand finals of TI9 but fell short against Team OG. Despite past achievements, including top-three finishes at various majors and a second-place finish at TI9, the team, now under the banner of Nigma, has struggled to maintain its former glory.

At present, KuroKy remains the sole original member of Team Liquid still active within Nigma. However, there is hope on the horizon, as Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan has confirmed his return to competitive Dota 2. As fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for Nigma, one thing is clear: the legacy of Team Liquid’s 2017 championship roster will forever remain etched in the history of Dota 2.