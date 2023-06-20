European Investment Bank embraces blockchain for climate bond

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking development in sustainable finance, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a green bond that embraces blockchain technology, specifically engineered to foster climate action.

This marks a historic first for the bank, turning towards digitization to advance its environmental agenda. This Climate Awareness Bond, worth roughly $120 million, runs on an environmentally cognizant platform, presenting a unique confluence of finance and technology.

Innovative use of blockchain technology

The bond’s unique feature lies in its use of the so|bond platform, a brainchild of Crédit Agricole CIB and SEB, launched in April 2023.

Built on blockchain, the platform employs a novel Proof of Climate awaReness (PoCR) protocol, ensuring energy consumption comparable to non-blockchain systems.

Moreover, it incentivizes nodes to constantly enhance their infrastructure’s environmental footprint, thereby marrying technological progress with sustainability.

This remuneration system, tied to each node’s environmental impact gauged through the Life Cycle Assessment ISO standard, ensures that the lesser the footprint, the greater the reward.

This pioneering effort shows the European Investment Bank’s dedication to using innovative technologies for promoting sustainable practices. The so|bond platform’s operators are Crédit Agricole CIB, CACEIS, and SEB, with the former overseeing the new digital bond’s safekeeping.

Green finance meets technological evolution

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Felix celebrated this monumental moment as another stepping stone in EIB’s path towards sustainable finance. The bank’s commitment to green finance is evident in this innovative move.

In the words of Pierre Gay, the Global Head of Crédit Agricole CIB’s Global Markets Division, EIB’s pioneering approach aligns with their commitment to address inefficiencies in primary market processes in a sustainable fashion.

Adding to the sentiment, Anna Sjulander, Global Head of SSA DCM at SEB, noted that the bond’s introduction signaled progress in combining innovation and climate-smart solutions.

Ben Powell, SEB’s Global Head of Sustainable DCM, emphasized that their blockchain platform was built with an environmentally conscious approach, directly addressing concerns over high energy consumption in financial sector blockchain deployments.

Arnaud Delestienne, LuxSE Director of International Capital Markets, considered this bond a significant stride towards digitalizing capital markets, reflecting a strong focus on environmental consciousness.

He expressed support for the novel initiative, marking it as a successful addition to the Luxembourg Green Exchange platform.

The EIB’s move to embrace blockchain for a climate bond marks a decisive step towards integrating financial innovation with environmental stewardship.

It presents a unique precedent for other institutions looking to adopt similar strategies, thereby pushing the boundaries of sustainable finance into uncharted territories. The banking industry is poised for a paradigm shift, where blockchain technology goes hand in hand with climate awareness.

As the European Investment Bank demonstrates, the future of finance lies in a unique marriage of technology and sustainability, pointing the way towards a greener, more sustainable future.

