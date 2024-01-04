Ethereum’s Foundation picks Bangkok for Devcon 7 conference

In a major announcement that underscores the growing influence of Southeast Asia in the global cryptocurrency landscape, the Ethereum Foundation has revealed that Devcon 7, its flagship event for Ethereum developers, will be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Scheduled from November 12 to 15, 2024, this conference edition marks a significant shift in focus, as it aims to embrace the broader Southeast Asian region rather than centering solely on the host city. Rebranded as “Devcon Southeast Asia,” the event is poised to be a landmark gathering for the Ethereum community.

The selection of Bangkok as the host city reflects the region’s dynamic growth in cryptocurrency adoption. With the Global Crypto Adoption Index showing countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand as leaders in this sphere, the conference is expected to spotlight the burgeoning Ethereum community across Southeast Asia. This strategic decision by the Ethereum Foundation aligns with its commitment to deepen engagement with local communities and empower the regional Ethereum ecosystem.

Rising crypto adoption in Southeast Asia

The landscape of cryptocurrency adoption in Southeast Asia is witnessing a significant transformation. Recent research by Chainalysis positions Vietnam at the forefront within the region, securing the third spot globally in the 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The study, which considers transaction volumes, web traffic patterns, and socioeconomic factors, highlights the burgeoning interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in Vietnam. This enthusiasm is mirrored across the region, with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand also featuring prominently in the rankings.

This upward trend in crypto adoption in Southeast Asia is shaping the region’s approach to digital currencies and blockchain technology. Nations like Singapore and Thailand have adopted more stringent regulatory frameworks, while Vietnam’s favorable position in the index reflects its welcoming stance towards these innovations. This competition among Southeast Asian countries to become leading crypto hubs is creating a diverse and dynamic environment for the growth of the Ethereum community and the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Ethereum Foundation launches grants for Southeast Asia

The Ethereum Foundation’s initiative goes beyond just hosting a conference. In anticipation of Devcon 7, the Foundation launched the Road to Devcon (RTD) Grants round on June 29, 2024. This program is specifically tailored for Southeast Asian individuals actively involved in building Ethereum communities, developing educational activities, and contributing to the ecosystem’s growth. The grants, capped at $1,000, aim to support smaller, more localized meet-ups rather than large-scale events, reflecting a grassroots approach to community building.

The response to the RTD Grants has been overwhelmingly positive, with innovative proposals pouring in from across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam. This enthusiastic participation underscores the region’s commitment to shaping the future of the Ethereum ecosystem. The Ethereum Foundation’s efforts through these grants are a testament to its dedication to nurturing and empowering local communities across Southeast Asia.

Devcon 7, or Devcon Southeast Asia, represents a pivotal moment for the Ethereum community, particularly in the Southeast Asian region. The choice of Bangkok as the host city, coupled with the regional focus of the event, reflects the Ethereum Foundation’s recognition of the area’s significant potential and its commitment to fostering a thriving, inclusive, and diverse Ethereum ecosystem. As countries in the region continue to navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency adoption and regulation, events like Devcon Southeast Asia play a crucial role in bringing together communities, sharing knowledge, and driving innovation in the blockchain space.