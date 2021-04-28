TL;DR Breakdown

European Investment Bank is scheduled to give a virtual bond valued at 100 million euros.

With these European bonds, the reduction of Ether in supply will be imminent.

Ethereum has a new high in its line of sales and investment. Ethereum is in the second place of the most popular cryptocurrencies, and it recently gained even more fame with its new rise. This uptrend occurred due to the news that Ether will offer European bonds. Reuters news reports that:

“The Bloomberg company announced on Tuesday that the European Investment Bank is scheduled to give a virtual bond valued at 100 million euros for two years, which will be in charge of Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Banco Santander, according to the analysis.”

Delivery of European bonds

If the news of the bond offering is true, the use of Ethereum may change completely,leading to an exceptional growth which could even be greater than Bitcoin. Taking Bitcoin as a reference, when investments in Ether increase, the asset will runwith an upward trend.

With these European bonds, the reduction of Ether supply will be imminent, which will increase its demand. Many investors will want to have the asset by daring to pay large sums of money to belong to the market.

Ryan Week, a journalist for The Block, says:

“Forge director Jean-Marc Stenger suggested to The Block that the bank has preferred to work with public Blockchains since the previous year. Forge has the objective of supporting Blockchain so that they are integrated into the banks.”

Danny Kim, Head of Revenue at SFOX, says: “Ethereum technology is taking a nosedive with exchanges, even more than last year”, while also suggesting that: “If there are fewer offers on the exchange, massive sales may decline.”

Ethereum reaches new ATH as the market recovers

Ethereum’s recent moves have benefited the crypto coin and led it to a new peak. The crypto market is recovering from a recent bearish outlook, especially with Bitcoin, but this has not stopped Ether. The asset value rose 7%, taking it to a historical figure for investors.

CoinDesk highlights that: “The price of Ether is impressive because it evades all the predictions of the asset for this year, it has tripled its value, all this happens because of the enthusiasm that Dapps operators have for Blockchain.”

This upward movement not only occurs due to bonds or new Dapps but also due to the adjustment of commissions in transactions. The Ether landscape looks clear for new investors to join the team.

The history of sourcing and using Ether with Purpose would also be a key driver for these positive moves. Shares in Purpose Ether, CI Galaxy ETF, and Ether ETF gave the asset momentum.

On Tuesday night, the overall value of Ether was pegged at $306 billion, topping Binance Coin. The digital currency is getting closer and closer to Bitcoin, which is recovering from a loss.