The gaming industry has seen a significant improvement over the past years, especially in the technical aspect. Game developers and operators have been able to integrate new emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and many others to improve the quality of games and users’ experience.

Blockchain is one other technology that is playing a significant role in improving the gaming sector. Among other things, Blockchain helps to ensure trust and transparency in games, owing to its properties.

How blockchain helps to reduce frauds in games

Smart contract on games:

Blockchain essentially helps to improve gamers’ trust and confidence when making in-app purchases, thanks to smart contracts, a self-executing contract running terms of the agreement between sellers and buyers on the blockchain network.

The in-game trading market is reportedly worth billions of dollars. Oftentimes, there are cases where virtual assets purchased from games are not delivered to the gamers, which is where smart contracts come in. More like an escrow that follows an “if / then” protocol, the transaction won’t be completed except the parties involved are both satisfied.

This feature reinstates trust in the gaming space, especially helping to combat fraudulent activities of this kind.

Transparency

Blockchain adds a good level of transparency in the gaming space. Imagine purchasing a unique gaming item that can be duplicated and resold. Developers are integrating blockchain technology in games to ensure data and virtual assets from games cannot be duplicated, so gamers can be certain that any in-game purchase they make can’t be reproduced without authorization.

Data security

Data security is one other tangible improvement blockchain technology brings to the gaming industry. Many game operators are leveraging the technology to keep gaming data secured. Theoretically speaking, data or information mapped on the blockchain can’t be hacked. Unlike centralized platforms, blockchain is immutable, meaning data stored on it are permanent and can’t be unalterable.

Summary

Blockchain is playing a vital role in ensuring fraud-proof and decentralized games. As more game developers and operators harness the technology, virtual assets and data from games will be shaded from hacks and duplications, essentially helping to reduce fraudulent activities in the industry at large.

