The Ethereum Foundation has been actively conducting Ethereum 2.0 testnets; however, they are yet to announce an official launch date or anything of the sort.

Most recently, the network launched the Zinken testnet, which operated successfully. So what comes next, a launch date? No. Developers noted that the Medalla testnet, which has been active for a while, is very resource heavy, and participation has been dropping recently.

Will Ethereum 2.0 launch Phase 0 in 2020?

Launching Ethereum 2.0 (ETH 2.0) in 2020 has been a long-standing aim of Ethereum developers. However, the transition from a proof-of-work protocol to a proof-of-stake protocol turned out to be more tedious than the team initially thought. Regardless, many developers are still aiming at launching the network’s Phase 0 or the Beacon Chain before January 2021.

Speaking on the Bankless podcast, ETH 2.0 researcher Danny Ryan stated that the network’s deposit contract is not yet ready. The podcast was hosted live on October 22 as an “Ask Me Anything (AMA)” session with Danny Ryan.

He revealed that there’s a “crypto library” called BLST designed by Supranational that was created this year. The library is essential in creating keys, wallet addresses, signing messages, and deposits with signature. He stated that this library is currently under audit, and there are two weeks remaining until the audit ends.

What’s next?

Danny Ryan revealed that there are “some loose ends being tied up” while some clients are under audits. However, these things are happening in parallel. He added that if the audits are clear and the clients are signaled to proceed, the genesis will be launched before January 2021.

On the other hand, developer Ben Edgington stated that the network is “good to go.” He added that the deposit contract would be done in the next few days, while the Beacon chain for Ethereum 2.0 will be launched in 6-8 weeks. However, he noted that these are not official dates and just his estimates.