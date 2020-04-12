The EOS price line saw bulls that allowed the cryptocurrency to see the day’s high across the $2.540 mark. The coin fell below the $2.440 level towards the end of the day, and then it rose back across the $2.500 mark before the day’s closure.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (11th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency stood at the $2.499 mark as the day began, while its price line moved across the $2.540 mark in the first quarter of the day, to reach a day’s high of $2.551 US Dollars. Right after reaching the day’s high, the EOSUSD pair turned bearish and began moving down on the price chart for the 11th of April. The cryptocurrency gradually made its way below the $2.440 mark, where it saw a day’s low of $2.426 US Dollars after 20:00 GMT. The coin saw some price recovered across the $2.500 mark, and closed the day with a trading value of $2.516 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.507 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 20EMA, at $2.498.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish before the day’s closure, and it headed across the 60.00 level on the scale for the 11th of April, to close at the 66.82 mark.

Featured Image by Steve Buissinne.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.