On the 10th of June, the EOS price moved across the $2.780 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within a day’s range of $2.75 — $2.78. Joy_Bangla is a TradingView analyst who has suggested that EOS will move toward the $11.75 mark next.

EOS has a market rank of 9, with a market capitalization of $2,601,414,518 US Dollars.

1-Day EOS price analysis (10th June)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the day’s trade, the EOSUSD pair was near the $2.750 mark. With ruffled price movements, the cryptocurrency saw a downtrend towards the $2.740 mark. After 18:30 GMT, the trading pair had moved across the $2.780 mark.

The EOSUSD trading pair approached a day’s high of $2.78 US Dollars while it returned towards the $2.745 level shortly after the increase in the price. At the time of writing, the EOSUSD trading pair was observed at $2.769 US Dollars.

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) was observed closing at $2.765, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was seen at $2.764 at the time of closure.

EOS price movement, what’s next?

The TradingView analyst, Joy Bangla, explains that the Ichimoku may exhibit a C clamp that will allow it to move across the large Kumo cloud towards the other side.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The price target for the trade is placed at $11.75 US Dollars. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) approached a day’s low of 21.63 at 21:45 GMT.

This showed that the cryptocurrency was mildly oversold at the time. At 18:35 GMT, EOS appeared overbought with an RSI indicator at 84.76. At the time of writing, the technical indicator was observed at 55.10.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.