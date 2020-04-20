The EOS price line fell below the $2.580 level on the 19th of April. Forex_Monster is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency shall make its way below the $2.00 level.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (19th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency had reached across the $2.760 level by the end of the 18th of April. As the day entered the price chart for the 19th of April, the cryptocurrency had assumed a bearish momentum and was on its way below the $2.560 level. The cryptocurrency began the day with a price near the $2.740 level, and it gradually moved to the $2.660 mark before midday on the 19th of April. The coin saw a bearish momentum after 01:30 GMT which made it immediately fall below the $2.580 level, to a day’s low of $2.560 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency saw some retracement towards the $2.640 level before it reached the end of the day, where it closed with a trading price of $2.592 US Dollars.
EOS: fall below $2.00?
Forex_Monster was of the opinion that the cryptocurrency will soon fall towards the support lying near the $1.95464 mark.
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The crypto analyst shows that the cryptocurrency fell to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the 13th of April, while it will now fall to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
The idea still appears to be in play as the cryptocurrency fell towards the $2.560 mark on the 19th of April.
