A bullish momentum lead the price line for EOS across the $2.750 mark on the 8th of April. Rocketbomb is a TradingView analyst who is of the opinion that the cryptocurrency is in an ascending channel.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (8th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency’s price line approached across the $2.750 mark after it began the day’s trek near the $2.600 level. The coin saw a day’s high of $2.798 US Dollars after which it lowered back towards the $2.700 mark. EOS exhibited a continuous and ruffled price trend until the end of the day. The EOSUSD pair ended the day at a trading value of $2.742 US Dollars.

EOS: ascending channel?

As per Rocketbomb’s opinion, the cryptocurrency is in an ascending channel while it moves up on the price chart.

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The crypto analyst suggested that the resistance for EOS is moving up on the chart, while its next expected resistance lies at the $3.1937 mark.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.