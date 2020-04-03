The EOS price line was seen moving across the $2.500 mark on the price chart for the 2nd of April, while the coin traded between the $2.250 and $2.500 levels for the day’s trade. mr_kosovskiy is a TradingView analyst who believes that EOS is in an upward channel and its upcoming price target lies across the $3.00 mark.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (2nd April)
The cryptocurrency was at the $2.295 mark at the beginning of the day, while it traded between the $2.260 and $2.300 marks until after 15:00 GMT when the price line ran into a bullish momentum and EOSUSD pair stepped on an uptrend. The cryptocurrency’s price line moved across the $2.350 mark and saw another bullish movement that made the EOSUSD pair move across the $2.500 level. The coin reached a day’s high of $2.501 US Dollars, after which the trading pair saw a downtrend and the price gradually fell below the $2.300 level. The EOS / US Dollar trading pair traded near the $2.300 level until it closed the day’s trade at a value of $2.293 US Dollars.
EOS: uptrend next?
While mr_kosovskiy drew an upward channel on the featured price chart for EOS, the crypto analyst also stated that the cryptocurrency is currently in a buy zone, and the price will move upwards and find support near the $3.00 level.
The idea appears to be in play, since EOS continues to move in the upward channel. According to mr_kosovskiy, the next price target for EOS is at $2.5236, which will be followed by the $3.0247 mark.
Featured Image by mohamed Hassan.
