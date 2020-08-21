The EOS price line varied between the $3.35 and $3.45 levels through most of the day’s trade on the 20th of August. EOS is expected to rise across the $3.7 mark.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency began the daily trade near the $3.336 mark, after which the price varied near the $3.35 and $3.45 range. For the day’s highest, the cryptocurrency traded at $3.461.

After the price line stepped on the chart for the 21st of August, it turned bullish and rose past the $3.60. At the time of writing, EOS was observed trading at $3.594 US Dollars.

What to expect from the EOS price?

Virad Jain is a Trading View analyst who has suggested that the EOSUSD pair will return towards the $3.9 mark soon.

EOS price chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency’s price line fell below the $3.8 mark after tested the descending $3.9 resistance. EOS moved below a descending trendline. The analyst believes that EOS will gain bulls and retest the descending resistance. The trade volume for the EOSUSD trading pair has recently increased, and this might kick off the required bullish momentum that will allow the price line to test the falling resistance and break past it.

As per the idea, if the cryptocurrency confirms a breakthrough across the descending resistance level, the price line will rise towards the target price of $3.9087 US Dollars. This trade has become active as the price line has risen towards the $3.6 mark.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.