The EOSUSD pair headed across the $2.500 level on the 14th of April. The cryptocurrency fell below the $2.420 mark on the day before experiencing the bullish momentum.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (14th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The EOSUSD pair stood above the $2.440 level as the day started, and the coin showed a ruffled price trend over the price chart for the 14th of April. The price fell below the $2.420 mark, after which it regained value and saw bulls that led the price across the $2.500 level, where it saw a day’s high of $2.504 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency saw a gradual decline and closed at the $2.448 mark.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed below the 50-Day Moving Average (MA), at the $2.464 level. The 50MA moved across the 20EMA line after 22:30 GMT and closed at the $2.471 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish after 22:30 GMT and moved below the level 30.00 on the scale for the 14th of April. The RSI closed at 29.04.
