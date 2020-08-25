The EOS price line returned to the $3.31 level after approaching the $3.42 mark on the 24th of August. The cryptocurrency traded within the day’s range of $3.273 to $3.391.

1-Day EOS price analysis

EOS price chart by Trading View

Just before noon on the 24th of August, the cryptocurrency approached a day’s high of $3.422. At the time of writing, the EOSUSD trading pair was observed at the $3.312 mark.

What’s next for the EOS price?

The Trading View analyst Kalender Kal believes that EOSUSD trading pair will rise towards the $5 mark in the long-term trading pattern.

EOS price chart by Trading View

Currently the cryptocurrency has approached an ascending parallel channel which can be seen in the idea chart above. The price line has hit the lower boundary of the trading channel. If the coin holds this boundary of the trading channel, the price line will continue to rise along with this trend-line and move towards the $5 level.

On the contrary, if the cryptocurrency breaks below this ascending channel right now, the price should fall towards the $2.5 mark. The idea is yet to come into play.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.