The altcoins show similar trading movements on the 5th of May. The EOS price line rose across the $2.800 level, while it traded near $2.750 for the rest of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, the coin had a day’s range of $2.739 — $2.774.
1-Day EOS price analysis (5th May)
EOS price chart by Trading View
After starting the day’s trade near the $2.780 level, the cryptocurrency approached a day’s high of $2.831 US Dollars within the first quarter of the day. The EOSUSD pair appeared bullish at 10:00 GMT when the RSI experienced a bearish convergence and fell below the level 20.00.
Near 10:00 GMT, the trading pair fell to a day’s low of $2.719 US Dollars, after which it traded above the $2.740 mark and below the $2.780 level until the end of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, EOS traded at $2.761 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS price chart by Trading View
On the 5th of May, the moving average indicators for EOSUSD traveled near the $2.750 mark for the majority of the day’s trade. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) saw the day’s closure at $2.760 and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $2.752.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a day’s low of 13.06 at the time when the EOSUSD pair turned very bearish and the cryptocurrency’s price fell towards the $2.740 mark, near 10:00 GMT.
After the price fall, the RSI stayed above the level 40.00 until the end of the day, while it stood at 53.19 at the time of writing.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
