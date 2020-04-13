The EOS price line turned bullish and moved across the $2.580 level, after which it returned below the $2.500 mark before the day came to an end.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (12th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The price line for the cryptocurrency moved upwards on the 12th of April. The coin stood right above the $2.500 mark at the beginning of the day, while it cryptocurrency saw a low of $2.460 in the first quarter of the day. The cryptocurrency turned bullish and the price line moved across the $2.580 level by 16:00 GMT. The coin kept its trade at the $2.580 level until it saw a bearish momentum at 22:00 GMT, and the price line fell below the $2.540 mark. The cryptocurrency saw further decline that made the price fall below the $2.500 mark. The coin closed with a trading price of $2.469 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.509 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved above the 20EMA after 22:30 GMT, and closed at $2.531.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 16.14 at 22:16 GMT, while it closed at 14.95. This means that the coin was highly oversold at these two instances.

Featured Image by Alexander Stein.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.