The EOS price line turned bullish and moved across the $2.580 level, after which it returned below the $2.500 mark before the day came to an end.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (12th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The price line for the cryptocurrency moved upwards on the 12th of April. The coin stood right above the $2.500 mark at the beginning of the day, while it cryptocurrency saw a low of $2.460 in the first quarter of the day. The cryptocurrency turned bullish and the price line moved across the $2.580 level by 16:00 GMT. The coin kept its trade at the $2.580 level until it saw a bearish momentum at 22:00 GMT, and the price line fell below the $2.540 mark. The cryptocurrency saw further decline that made the price fall below the $2.500 mark. The coin closed with a trading price of $2.469 US Dollars.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.509 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) moved above the 20EMA after 22:30 GMT, and closed at $2.531.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a low of 16.14 at 22:16 GMT, while it closed at 14.95. This means that the coin was highly oversold at these two instances.
Featured Image by Alexander Stein.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
