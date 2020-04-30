EOS price seems to be following Bitcoin BTC in the bullish and bearish runs on the 29th of April, the altcoin market gets its share of bulls as well.

Alongside the other important altcoins, EOS expressed its bullish momentum over the course of the day and moved across the $3.050 mark. Future Blockchain, a TradingView analyst believes that the major altcoins will showcase similar price gains as the trading pair turns bullish.

1-day EOS price movement

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

As you can see in the chart above, the coin rested below the $2.800 level at the beginning of the day’s trade, while it began to climb upwards on the daily chart after the first quarter of the day. The cryptocurrency gradually made its way to and across the $2.900 level by the afternoon. After 16:00 GMT, EOS leaped past the $3.050 mark, after which it traded above the $3.00 only to fall back down to the $2.75 level.

EOS price: what’s next?

Future Blockchain on Trading View suggests that the cryptocurrency will see itself past the $2.8, $3.2, $3.5, and then the $3.8 mark in the near future. The analyst highlighted the price targets that they claimed the cryptocurrency will soon be approaching.

EOS price chart by TradingView

Currently, the idea seems to be in play as the EOSUSD pair catches a bullish momentum on the 29th of April. EOS already made its way past the $2.8 level and at the time of writing, it stands near $3.050 while remaining bullish.

