The price line for EOS rose above the $2.800 level before it saw a bearish movement and fell below the $2.600 mark at the end of the 7th of April. The day’s trade for EOS was kept between the $2.550 and $2.850 marks.
1-Day EOS Price Analysis (7th April)
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The altcoin rose across the $2.800 level at the start of the day as it completed the bullish movement from the previous day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $2.829 US Dollars, after which it lowered down to the $2.700 level. The price line for EOS varied between the $2.700 and $2.800 levels until 20:04 GMT when the altcoin saw a bearish movement and fell below the $2.600 mark. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $2.555 US Dollars. The altcoin closed at $2.633.
EOS: technical indicators
EOS Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.630, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.630. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at 55.36 at the time of closure.
Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.
Leave a Reply