The price line for EOS rose above the $2.800 level before it saw a bearish movement and fell below the $2.600 mark at the end of the 7th of April. The day’s trade for EOS was kept between the $2.550 and $2.850 marks.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (7th April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The altcoin rose across the $2.800 level at the start of the day as it completed the bullish movement from the previous day. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s high of $2.829 US Dollars, after which it lowered down to the $2.700 level. The price line for EOS varied between the $2.700 and $2.800 levels until 20:04 GMT when the altcoin saw a bearish movement and fell below the $2.600 mark. The cryptocurrency saw a day’s low of $2.555 US Dollars. The altcoin closed at $2.633.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.630, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.630. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed at 55.36 at the time of closure.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.