The EOS price line crossed the $3.000 mark at the start of the 3rd of May, after which it slowly moved downwards on the daily chart. The cryptocurrency closed the trade near the $2.700 mark, after experiencing a fall of over 10%.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (3rd May)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The EOSUSD pair began the day’s trade at the $2.950 mark, after which it saw a day’s high of $3.009 US Dollars. After crossing the $3.000 mark, the cryptocurrency gradually made its way down on the chart for the 3rd of May. By 15:00 GMT, the cryptocurrency had fallen to the $2.800 mark, after which it traded between the $2.800 and $2.850 levels until the end of the day.

The cryptocurrency closed the day with a price near the $2.850 mark, and on the 4th of May, the coin appeared bullish and suddenly fell to the $2.700 level. At the time of writing, the EOSUSD pair trades at $2.722 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Featured Price Chart by TradingView

On the 3rd of May, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.732, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $2.735. The moving averages gradually stepped down on the daily chart after the EOSUSD pair appeared bullish on the day.

Near 6:00 GMT, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abruptly fell to a low of 7.52, which shows that the coin was extremely oversold at that instance. The RSI stayed above the 50.00 level through the rest of the day, while it closed at 30.61.

Featured Image by Jae Rue.

