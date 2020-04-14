The EOSUSD pair fell towards the $2.400 level at the start of the 13th of April, where it traded through the rest of the day. EOS marks a total fall of 4% on the day.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (13th April)

The cryptocurrency was observed at the $2.500 mark at the beginning of the 13th of April. The coin fell to a day’s low of $2.341 US Dollars after the cryptocurrency turned bearish. At this point, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below the level 30.00. The EOSUSD traded near the $2.400 mark until after 19:00 GMT, when the coin rose across the $2.450 mark. The cryptocurrency closed the day with a trading value of $2.454 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $2.449 mark, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA and along the EOSUSD pair, at the $2.454 mark.

The RSI had fallen to a low of 11.20 at the start of the day when the cryptocurrency turned bearish. This low value of the RSI shows that the cryptocurrency was highly oversold at that time. The RSI remained between the levels 30.00 and 70.00 through the rest of the day. The RSI closed at 56.12.

