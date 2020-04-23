EOS price appeared bullish on the 22nd of April, the cryptocurrency showed an incline across the $2.640 mark in the afternoon. The EOSUSD pair traded within a range of $2.608 — $2.643.

1-Day EOS Price Analysis (22nd April)

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

EOS stood near the $2.520 level just as the day began, after which it gradually moved across the $2.560 level near midday on the 22nd of April. In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency experienced a bullish momentum that led the coin’s price to a day’s high of $2.653 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency traded between the $2.600 and $2.640 levels after the evening and until the end of the day’s trade. The EOSUSD pair closed with a trading value of $2.630 US Dollars.

EOS: technical indicators

EOS Price Chart by TradingView

The moving averages turned bullish after midday on the 22nd of April. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $2.623, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed at the bottom, with a value of $2.621.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved across the level 80.00 near 13:20 GMT. At the time, the RSI reached a value as high as 84.09, which indicates that the cryptocurrency was overbought at that instance. At the time of closure, the RSI was observed at 60.94.

Featured Image by Patrick Pascal Schauß.

