After Bitcoin asserted dominance over the market of cryptocurrencies and exhibited the price dump, the major altcoins followed the cryptocurrency and underwent their share of price falls on the 10th of May. EOS price seemed to regain some value over its daily price chart, while it traded about the $2.420 level for two days following the price dump.

Furthermore, closer towards the end of the 11th of May, EOS exhibited a downward curve in its price line, where it reached below the $2.300 mark.

1-Day EOS price analysis (11th May)

The cryptocurrency showed a ruffled price trend over the chart for the 11th of May. The cryptocurrency fell below the $2.280 level after 18:00 GMT after it had turned bearish. At the time of the price fall, the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) had fallen to 8.61. Such a low value for this technical indicator shows that EOS was oversold at the time. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency traded at $2.388 US Dollars.

EOS: fall below $1.8 next?

cryptopsikolog is a TradingView analyst who believes that the EOSUSD pair will continue on its bearish momentum until it reaches below the $1.800 mark.

The idea illustrated by the crypto analyst over the chart below shows that the EOS price will look to a long upward movement after reaching below the $1.800 level.

According to the featured chart above, after completing the bearish movement, the cryptocurrency will have $2.8413, $3.6924, $5.4496, $6.8280 and $8.4856 as its next price targets.

However, as Bitcoin is the dominant cryptocurrency, the time for the idea to play or not play at all depends on BTC’s upcoming trend.

Featured Image by pixabay.

